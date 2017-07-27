2018 World Qualifiers: Rohr challenges Super Eagles to win for Ikeme

Related News

Super Eagles Technical adviser, Genort Rohr, has tasked players of the Nigeria national team to go the extra mile to win the next set of games against Cameroon for their ailing colleague.

Ikeme was already looking forward to returning to action for Nigeria against Cameroon before he was diagnosed with acute leukemia.

But rather than dwelling on the negatives, a top NFF official has said Rohr is using Ikeme’s health problem to fire up the Eagles against Cameroon.

“The technical adviser is turning it (Ikeme’s illness) to advantage to motivate the other players,” NFF second vice-president, Shehu Dikko, told reporters.

“He has been telling them to play and win the matches for Carl.

“Carl himself has been calling the players to win the game.”

Nigeria are top of their qualifying group with six points from two matches, while African champions Cameroon have two points.

Zambia and Algeria have a point each.

Already, world football governing body FIFA has confirmed September 4 as the date for the second leg 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, while Yaoundé has also been confirmed as the venue.

The first leg will be played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on September 1, with the return leg happening three days later in the Cameroonian capital.