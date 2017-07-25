Nigeria selects 12 athletes for IAAF World Championships

Related News

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has selected 12 athletes to fly the country’s flag at the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF, World Championships in London, England, from August 4 to 13.

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor and sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan top the roster made public on Tuesday by the AFN.

As reflected in a statement by the AFN, Okagbare who will be making her fourth competitive appearance at the IAAF flagship event, will compete in the 100m and long jump events.

Amusan, who will be making her debut in the London championships, will be competing in the 100m hurdles.

Others listed for the championships are reigning Commonwealth Games long jump queen, Ese Brume.

Also, Glory Onome Nathaniel will feature in the 400m hurdles while the quarter-mile trio of Patience Okon-George, Yinka Ajayi and Margaret Bamgbose are all included in the list.

Okon-George, semi-finalists in the event two years ago in Beijing, China will also lead a 4x400m relay quartet comprising Ajayi Bamgbose, Emerald Egwin and Abike Egbeniyi.

For the men, home boy Samson Nathaniel will be making his debut at the championships in the 400m while USA-based duo of Chukwuebuka Enekwachi and Edose Ibadin will also be making their first appearance at the championships.

Enekwachi will be competing in the shot-put event while Edose will be chasing honours in the 800m.

Nigeria has won eight medals in the IAAF World Championships made up of four silver and four bronze medals.