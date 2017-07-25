Morata loses Chelsea debut against Bayern Munich

Related News

Alvaro Morata was condemned to defeat in his first match for Chelsea on Tuesday in the ongoing International Champions Cup.

The Spanish striker was a 63rd minute substitution for the Blues, but he could not affect the outcome of Tuesday’s game as Bayern Munich secured a nervy 3-2 win over the Premier League champions.

After being whitewashed in their last outing against AC Milan, Bayern Munich approached the Chelsea game like a wounded lion; as they pumped in three goals inside 27 minutes

Rafinha set the tone for the day as he put Bayern in front in the 6th minute before Thomas Mueller scored two goals in the 12th and 27th minute.

Chelsea were handed some sort of a lifeline when Nigeria international, Victor Moses, provided an assist to Marco Alonso who scored late to make the first half end 3-1 in favour of Bayern Munich.

Antonio Conte was eager o see his side turn the tide and that accounted for some changes including the introduction of Morata; but hard as they tried, they could only reduce the deficit when Michy Batshuayi scored in the 85th minute.

Chelsea tried to push for an equaliser, but Bayern were able to hold firm as they overcame the disappointment of slipping up against both Arsenal and AC Milan by registering an impressive win over the English champions.