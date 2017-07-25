25 players arrive as Home-based Super Eagles’ camp opens

Related News

Twenty-five of the 30 Nigerian football players invited for screening for the African Nations Championship have reported at the camp in Kano.

The senior home-based national football team on Tuesday morning had their first training session at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, under the watchful eyes of Coach Salisu Yusuf.

The CHAN Eagles are gearing up for a two-legged African Nations Championship qualifying fixture against the Benin Republic in Kano.

Speaking after Tuesday’s training session, Mr. Yusuf said he was happy with the enthusiasm of the invited players.

“We really appreciate the patriotism showed by the players already on ground. Even the five that are not here sought our permission and that shows that they are also committed,” the Super Eagles coach told journalists.

Mr. Yusuf is however skeptical of releasing the players to their clubs for this weekend’s Nigeria Professional Football League matches.

“Let’s train for the first three days before we decide whether to release the players for their clubs for the weekend games,” the gaffer said.

“But they may be released for Sunday because after Sunday, we still have two weeks before the game against Benin Republic.”

The first leg of the qualifying fixture against Benin Republic is in Cotonou on August 13.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation Scribe, Mohammed Sanusi, the Super Eagles will depart for the match on August 11, and return to Kano to continue their camping for the second leg, which will come up on August 19.

FULL LIST OF PLAYERS IN CAMP

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC), Okiemute Odah (Lobi Stars), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: Jamiu Alimi (Kano Pillars); Orji Kalu (Rangers International); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ariwachukwu Emmanuel (Akwa United); Elisha Golbe (Plateau United); Chima Akas (Enyimba FC); Nasiru Sani (Katsina United), Osas Okoro (Rangers International), Chinedu Ajanah (ABS FC)

Midfielders: Hafiz Aremu (Akwa United); Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United); Raphael Ayagwa (Lobi Stars); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Samuel Mathias (El-Kanemi Warriors), Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United), Chiamaka Madu (Rangers International)

Forwards: Mfon Udoh (Enyimba FC); Prince Aggreh (FC IfeanyiUbah); Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC), Thomas Zenke (Nasarawa United); Austin Oladapo (Gombe United), Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars), Sunday Adetunji (Abia Warriors), Ifeanyi George (Rangers International)