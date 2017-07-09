Nigeria League: Remo Stars’ players down with food poisoning

Related News

About 16 players of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars, are currently being treated for health issues said to have been caused by food poisoning.

A statement from the Sagamu-based club indicates that 13 first-team players, including their leading scorer, Victor Mbaoma, Ekene Awazie and Salefu Ochowechi are very sick with food poisoning.

The club said that players began complaining of stomach pain and tiredness, from about 7 p.m. on Saturday. Some of the other affected players include Umar Martaba, Oknuoghae Osas, Edozie Ewelike, Onovo David, Ekene Awazie, Abiodun Awoyemi, Ekene Obi, Saidu Muhammed, Paul Isaac the reserve goalkeeper, David Walbe, Shuji Oshobe, and Akeem Taiwo.

It was stated that the affected players were rushed to General Hospital Ikenne, Remo. The team doctor treated some players ensuring they get fluids so as not to suffer from dehydration; while others are being monitored to ensure they recover quickly.

Confirming the incident and current situation, the club’ secretary, Michael Onikute, said, “It’s such a disastrous incident, we have prepared well for the game against Ifeanyi Ubah and have had the player resting after dinner which they had Semovita and Egusi only for me to get a call that they are in pain and all I could think of was getting them to the hospital alongside the Team Doctor.

“In a bid to keep them safe and have a clean bill of health, the camp was fumigated yesterday only for this casualty to befall us on the eve of a vital game against Ifeanyi Ubah.”

Remo Stars’ will now seek a postponement of their Sunday game against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.