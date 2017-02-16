Europa League: Super Eagles duo secure win over Tottenham

Related News

The Super Eagles duo of Moses Simon and Andres Esiti featured prominently in the Gent team that defeated Tottenham Hotspur by a lone goal in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The two Nigerian players were handed starting roles, and while Esiti completed the game, Moses gave way for his compatriot, Samuel Kalu, in the 72nd minute.

The solitary goal that gave Gent a slim advantage from the first leg Round of 32 clash was scored by J. Perbet just before the hour mark.

Moses and his Gent teammates will hope they can complete the job of qualifying for the Round of 16 when they travel next week to London for the second leg.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian international, Emmanuel Emenike, was in action in the Europa League, but could not prevent his Turkish team, Fernerbahce, from losing 1-0 to Russian club, FC Krasnodar, in the first leg of their round of 32 tie on Thursday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Viktor Claesson in the fourth minute.

Emenike was replaced by Fernandao in the 72nd minute.