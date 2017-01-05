Ademola Lookman completes Everton move

Nigerian youngster, Ademola Lookman, has completed a £10 million move to Everton.

The 19-year-old was Thursday unveiled by the Premier League club.

Lookman made 49 appearances for Charlton after coming through the club’s youth ranks, and has now signed a four-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him at Goodison Park until the summer of 2021.

Reacting to his unveiling after completing the move, Lookman who was courted by a number of other Premier league teams said: “It feels great to be an Everton player.”

“As soon as I heard about Everton I knew this would be the right place for me.

“Everton has a big history and I was also attracted by the manager.

“When you look at what he did at Southampton, and what he does with young players in terms of developing them, that was a big attraction.

“It was great playing in the Championship last season and for the last six months in League One but I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League.”

