AFCON 2015: Crowd disturbances mar semi-final as Ghana scale through

Related News

Crowd disturbances at the Satde Malabo halted the second semi-final game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Cup between hosts Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.

The Black Stars already looked home and dry as they were enjoying a 3-0 lead over the Equatorial Guineans before agitated fans started throwing objects into the pitch and assaulting Ghanaian fans in the stands thus forcing the game to be stopped for upwards of 12 minutes.

It took concerted efforts by law enforcement officers as well as from Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, president, Amaju Pinnick, who was serving as the Match Commissioner before order could be restored and the semi-final duel hurriedly completed.

It is yet to be seen how CAF will treat the development having only been bailed out by Equatorial Guinea who offered to host at the last minute after original hosts Morocco had backed out due to concerns about the scourge of Ebola.

Nonetheless, Ghana have sealed their place in the finals where they will now meet fellow West Africans, Ivory Coast, on Sunday February 8 to see who dethrones the Super Eagles as African champions.

Despite the show of shame by the Equatorial Guinea fans, Ghana will be proud of themselves as they became the first team to reach the AFCON Final on nine occasions going ahead of Egypt who have reached the final eight times.

To secure this milestone, two goals from the Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andrew and another striker from Mubarak Wakaso was all the Ghana needed to secure the emphatic win on Thursday night.