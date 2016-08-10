List of Universities in Nigeria

List of Federal Universities in Nigerian
|S/N
|FEDERAL UNIVERSITIES
|VICE CHANCELLOR
|WEBSITE ADDRESS
|YEAR EST.
|1
|Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
|Professor Saminu Ibrahim
|http://www.atbu.edu.ng
|1988
|2
|Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
|Professor Ibrahim Garba
|http://www.abu.edu.ng
|1962
|3
|Bayero University, Kano
|Professor Yahuza Muhammad Bello
|http://www.buk.edu.ng
|1975
|4
|Federal University Gashua, Yobe
|Prof. Andrew Haruna
|http://www.fugashua.edu.ng
|2013
|5
|Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
|Prof. Akii Ibhadode
|http://www.fupre.edu.ng
|2007
|6
|Federal University of Technology, Akure
|Prof. Adebiyi Gregory Daramola
|http://www.futa.edu.ng
|1981
|7
|Federal University of Technology, Minna
|Professor Musibau Adewunmi Akanji
|http://www.futminna.edu.ng
|1982
|8
|Federal University of Technology, Owerri
|Prof. Chigozie C. Asiabaka
|http://www.futo.edu.ng
|1980
|9
|Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State
|Professor Fatima Batoul Muktar
|http://www.fud.edu.ng/
|2011
|10
|Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina
|Professor Haruna Abdu Kaita
|http://www.fudutsinma.edu.ng
|2011
|11
|Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State
|Prof. Alhassan Mohammed Gani
|http://www.fukashere.edu.ng
|2011
|12
|Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State
|Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman
|http://www.fulafia.edu.ng
|2011
|13
|Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
|Professor Angela Freeman Miri
|http://www.fulokoja.edu.ng
|2011
|14
|Federal University, Ndifu-Alike, Ebonyi State
|Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba
|http://www.funai.edu.ng
|2011
|15
|Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa
|Professor Seth Accra Jaja
|http://www.fuotuoke.edu.ng/
|2011
|16
|Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State
|Prof. Kayode Soremekun
|http://www.fuoye.edu.ng/
|2011
|17
|Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
|Professor Mohammed Kundiri
|http://www.fuwukari.edu.ng/
|2011
|18
|Federal University, Birnin Kebbi
|Prof. Auwal H Yadudu
|http://www.fubk.edu.ng
|2013
|19
|Federal University, Gusau Zamfara
|Prof. Magaji Garba
|http://www.fugus.edu.ng
|2013
|20
|Michael Okpara University of Agricultural Umudike
|Professor Francis O Otunta
|http://www.mouau.edu.ng
|1992
|21
|Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
|Professor Kyari Mohammed
|http://www.mautech.edu.ng
|1981
|22
|National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos
|Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu
|http://www.nou.edu.ng
|2002
|23
|Nigeria Police Academy Wudil
|Professor Munzali Jibril
|http://www.npf.gov.ng
|2013
|24
|Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna
|Professor S.O Okeniyi
|http://www.nda.edu.ng
|1985
|25
|Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
|Professor Joseph E. Ehaneku
|http://www.unizik.edu.ng
|1992
|26
|Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife
|Ag. Prof Anthony Elujoba
|http://www.oauife.edu.ng
|1962
|27
|University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
|Professor Machael Umale Adikwu
|http://www.uniabuja.edu.ng
|1988
|28
|Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
|Professor O. B. Oyewole
|http://www.unaab.edu.ng
|1988
|29
|University of Agriculture, Makurdi
|Prof. Emmanuel I. Kucha
|http://www.uam.edu.ng
|1988
|30
|University of Benin
|Professor Faraday Orumwense
|http://www.uniben.edu.ng
|1970
|31
|University of Calabar
|Prof. Zana Itinube Akpagu
|http://www.unical.edu.ng
|1975
|32
|University of Ibadan
|Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka
|http://www.ui.edu.ng
|1948
|33
|University of Ilorin
|Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali
|http://www.unilorin.edu.ng
|1975
|34
|University of Jos
|Prof. Sebastian Maimako
|http://www.unijos.edu.ng
|1975
|35
|University of Lagos
|Prof. Rahman A. Bello
|http://www.unilag.edu.ng
|1962
|36
|University of Maiduguri
|Professor Ibrahim A. Njodi
|http://www.unimaid.edu.ng
|1975
|37
|University of Nigeria, Nsukka
|Professor Benjamin C. Ozumba
|http://www.unn.edu.ng
|1960
|38
|University of Port-Harcourt
|Professor Ndowa N Lale
|http://www.uniport.edu.ng
|1975
|39
|University of Uyo
|Professor Enefiok Essien
|http://www.uniuyo.edu.ng
|1991
|40
|Usumanu Danfodiyo University
|Professor Abdullahi Audu. Zuru
|http://www.udusok.edu.ng
|1975
List of State Universities in Nigerian
|S/N
|STATE UNIVERSITIES
|VICE CHANCELLOR
|WEBSITE ADDRESS
|YEAR EST.
|1
|Abia State University, Uturu
|Prof. E. Uche Ikonne
|http://www.absu.edu.ng
|1981
|2
|Adamawa State University Mubi
|Professor Alkasum Abba
|http://www.adsu.edu.ng
|2002
|3
|Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba
|Professor Mahzeem O. Mimiko
|http://www.adekunleajasinuniversity.edu.ng
|1999
|4
|Akwa Ibom State University of Technology, Uyo
|Professor Eno James Ibanga
|http://www.aksu.edu.ng
|2010
|5
|Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma
|Professor Ignatius A. Onimawo
|http://www.aauekpoma.edu.ng
|1980
|6
|Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli
|Professor Fidelis Uzochukwu Okafor
|http://coou.edu.ng/
|2000
|7
|Bauchi State University, Gadau
|Prof. Ezzildin M. Abdulrahman
|http://www.basug.edu.ng
|2011
|8
|Benue State University, Makurdi
|Professor Charity A. Angya
|http://www.bsum.edu.ng
|1992
|9
|Bukar Abba Ibrahim University, Damaturu
|Professor Musa Alabe
|http://www.baiu.edu.ng
|2006
|10
|Cross River State University of Science &Technology, Calabar
|Professor Effiom Ene-Obong
|http://www.crutech.edu.ng
|2004
|11
|Delta State University Abraka
|Professor Victor Peretomode
|http://www.delsu.edu.ng
|1992
|12
|Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
|Professor F. I. Idike, OON
|http://www.ebsu.edu.ng
|2000
|13
|Ekiti State University
|Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele
|http://www.eksu.edu.ng
|1982
|14
|Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu
|Professor Cyprian C. Onyeji
|http://www.esut.edu.ng
|1982
|15
|Gombe State Univeristy, Gombe
|Professor Abdullahi Mahadi
|http://www.gomsu.org
|2004
|16
|Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai
|Professor Muhammad N Maiturare
|http://www.ibbu.edu.ng
|2005
|17
|Ignatius Ajuru University of Education,Rumuolumeni
|Prof. R. D.Green-Osahogulu(Ag)
|http://www.iaue.edu.ng
|2010
|18
|Imo State University, Owerri
|Prof. B.E.B. Nwoke
|http://www.imsu.edu.ng
|1992
|19
|Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, Jigawa
|Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu
|http://www.slu.edu.ng
|2013
|20
|Kaduna State University, Kaduna
|Professor William Barnabas Qurix
|http://www.kasu.edu.ng
|2004
|21
|Kano University of Science & Technology, Wudil
|Professor Ibrahim Garba
|http://www.kustportal.edu.ng
|2000
|22
|Kebbi State University, Kebbi
|Dr. Amina Abubakar
|http://www.ksusta.edu.ng
|2006
|23
|Kogi State University Anyigba
|Professor Hassan S. Isah
|http://www.ksu.edu.ng
|1999
|24
|Kwara State University, Ilorin
|Professor A. Na-Allah
|http://www.kwasu.edu.ng
|2009
|25
|Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
|Prof. Adeniyi S Gbadegesin
|http://www.lautech.edu.ng
|1990
|26
|Ondo State University of Science and Technology Okitipupa
|Prof. Adegbite Adegoke Emmanuel
|http://www.osustech.edu.ng
|2008
|27
|River State University of Science and Technology
|Prof. Blessing Chimezie Didia
|http://www.ust.edu.ng
|1979
|28
|Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye
|Prof Saburi Adejimi Adesanya
|http://www.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng
|1982
|29
|Lagos State University, Ojo
|Prof. John Oladapo Obafunwa
|http://www.lasu.edu.ng
|1983
|30
|Niger Delta University Yenagoa
|Prof. Humphrey Ogoni
|http://www.ndu.edu.ng
|2000
|31
|Nasarawa State University Keffi
|Prof. Muhammad Akaro Mainoma
|http://www.nsuk.edu.ng
|2002
|32
|Plateau State University Bokkos
|Prof. Doknan Sheni
|http://www.plasu.edu.ng
|2005
|33
|Tai Solarin University of Education Ijebu Ode
|Prof. Oluyemisi Obilade
|http://www.tasued.edu.ng
|2005
|34
|Umar Musa Yar' Adua University Katsina
|Prof. Idris Isa Funtua
|http://www.umyu.edu.ng
|2006
|35
|Osun State University Osogbo
|Prof Oguntola Jelil Alamu (Ag)
|http://www.uniosun.edu.ng
|2006
|36
|Taraba State University, Jalingo
|Prof. Mohammed S Yahaya
|http://www.tsuniversity.edu.ng
|2008
|37
|Sokoto State University
|Prof. Nuhu Yaqub
|http://www.ssu.edu.ng
|2009
|38
|Northwest University Kano
|Prof. Razali Agus
|http://www.nwu.edu.ng
|2012
|39
|Oyo State Technical University Ibadan
|2012
|40
|Ondo State University of Medical Sciences
|Prof. Friday Okonofua
|2015
|41
|Edo University Iyamo
|Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor (Ag)
|2016
|42
|Eastern Palm University Ogboko, Imo State
|Prof. Chima Iwuchukwu
|2016
List of Private Universities in Nigerian
|S/N
|PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES
|VICE CHANCELLOR
|WEBSITE ADDRESS
|YEAR EST.
|1
|Achievers University, Owo
|Professor Tunji Samuel Ibiyemi
|http://www.achievers.edu.ng
|2007
|2
|Adeleke University, Ede
|Prof. Samuel E Alao
|http://www.adelekeuniversity.edu.ng
|2011
|3
|Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti - Ekiti State
|Professor M.O Ajisafe
|http://www.abuad.edu.ng
|2009
|4
|African University of Science & Technology, Abuja
|Professor Charles Chidume (Ag)
|http://aust.edu.ng
|2007
|5
|Ajayi Crowther University, Ibadan
|Prof. K.T. Jaiyeoba
|http://www.acu.edu.ng
|2005
|6
|Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin
|Professor S. A. Abdulkareem
|https://www.alhikmah.edu.ng
|2005
|7
|Al-Qalam University, Katsina
|Prof. Shehu G. Ado
|http://www.auk.edu.ng
|2005
|8
|American University of Nigeria, Yola
|Dr. Margee Ensign
|http://www.aun.edu.ng
|2003
|9
|Augustine University
|Prof. Steve OlaOluwa Afolami
|http://www.augustineuniversity.edu.ng/
|2015
|10
|Babcock University,Ilishan-Remo
|Professor Kayode J. Makinde
|http://www.babcock.edu.ng
|1999
|11
|Baze University
|Prof. Michael Hodd
|http://www.bazeuniversity.edu.ng
|2011
|12
|Bells University of Technology, Otta
|Professor A. I. Adeyemi
|http://www.bellsuniversity.org
|2005
|13
|Benson Idahosa University, Benin City
|Prof. Ernest B. Izevbigie
|http://www.idahosauniversity.com
|2002
|14
|Bingham University, New Karu
|Professor Samuel K Leonard
|http://www.binghamuni.edu.ng
|2005
|15
|Bowen University, Iwo
|Professor. Matthews Akintunde Ojo
|http://www.bowenuniversity-edu.org
|2001
|16
|Caleb University, Lagos
|Professor Ayandiji D Aina
|http://www.calebuniversity.edu.ng
|2007
|17
|Caritas University, Enugu
|Professor L. C. Onukwube
|http://www.caritasuni.edu.ng/
|2005
|18
|CETEP City University, Lagos
|Professor Akin Aju
|http://www.cetepuniversity.com
|2005
|19
|Chrisland University
|Prof Olusola Odeyemi
|http://www.chrislanduniversity.edu.ng
|2015
|20
|Covenant University Ota
|Prof. Aderemi A Atayero
|http://www.covenantuniversity.edu.ng/
|2002
|21
|Crawford University Igbesa
|Prof. Samuel A. Ayanlaja
|http://www.crawforduniversity.edu.ng
|2005
|22
|Crescent University
|Professor Sherifdeen A. Tella
|http://www.crescent-university.edu.ng
|2005
|23
|Edwin Clark University, Kaigbodo
|Prof. Timothy O Olagbemiro
|http://www.edwinclarkuniversity.edu.ng/
|2015
|24
|Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin
|Prof. Adekunle Oloyede
|http://www.elizadeuniversity.edu.ng
|2012
|25
|Evangel University, Akaeze
|Prof. C. Ike Umechuruba
|http://www.evangeluniv.edu.ng
|2012
|26
|Fountain Unveristy, Oshogbo
|Prof. Bashir A.Raji
|http://www.fountainuniversity.edu.ng
|2007
|27
|Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike - Enugu State
|Prof. (Revd.) Chikelu. Anieke
|http://www.gouni.edu.ng
|2009
|28
|Gregory University, Uturu
|Prof. Juliet Elu
|http://www.gregoryuniversity.com
|2012
|29
|Hallmark University
|Prof. Segun Odunola
|http://www.hallmark.edu.ng
|2015
|30
|Hezekiah University, Umudi
|Prof. Chukwuemeka Ezeonu
|http://hezekiah.edu.ng/
|2015
|31
|Igbinedion University Okada
|Professor (Revd.) Eghosa E. Osaghae
|http://www.iuokada.edu.ng
|1999
|32
|Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji
|Professor Sola Fajana
|http://www.jabu.edu.ng
|2006
|33
|Kings University
|Prof. Diran Famurewa
|http://www.kingsuniversity.edu.ng/
|2015
|34
|Kwararafa University, Wukari
|Professor Godwin Akpa
|http://www.wukarijubileeuniversity.org
|2005
|35
|Landmark University, Omu-Aran.
|Professor Mathew Ola-Rotimi Ajayi
|http://www.lmu.edu.ng
|2011
|36
|Lead City University, Ibadan
|Prof. Olufemi Onabajo
|http://www.lcu.edu.ng
|2005
|37
|Madonna University, Okija
|Prof. Chucks E.Ezedum
|http://www.madonnauniversity.edu.ng
|1999
|38
|Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ajebo
|Prof. Adeniyi Agunbiade
|http://www.mcu.edu.ng
|2012
|39
|Micheal & Cecilia University
|Prof. Uvietobore Aruotore Igun
|http://mciu.edu.ng/
|2015
|40
|Mountain Top University
|Prof Elijah Ayolabi
|http://www.mountaintopuniversity.org/
|2015
|41
|Nigerian-Turkish Nile University, Abuja
|Professor Huseyin Sert
|http://www.ntnu.edu.ng
|2009
|42
|Novena University, Ogume
|Professor J. M. O. Eze Ag.
|http://www.novenauniversity.edu.ng
|2005
|43
|Obong University, Obong Ntak
|Professor Enefiok S. Udo
|http://www.obonguniversity.net
|2007
|44
|Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu - Osun State
|Prof. (Mrs) Olajumoke A. Olayiwola (Ag)
|http://www.oduduwauniversity.edu.ng
|2009
|45
|Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos
|Professor Juan Manuel Elegido
|http://www.pau.edu.ng
|2002
|46
|Paul University, Awka - Anambra State
|Professor Uche Abanike
|http://www.pauluniversity.edu.ng
|2009
|47
|Redeemer's University, Mowe
|Professor Z. Debo Adeyewa
|http://www.run.edu.ng
|2005
|48
|Renaissance University, Enugu
|Prof. Obiora S. Ejim
|http://www.renaissanceuniversityng.com
|2005
|49
|Rhema University, Obeama-Asa - Rivers State
|Professor O. C. Onwudike
|http://www.rhemauniversity.edu.ng
|2009
|50
|Ritman University
|http://www.ritmanuniversity.edu.ng
|2015
|51
|Salem University, Lokoja
|Prof. Joseph Adeola Fuwape
|http://www.salemuniversity.org
|2007
|52
|Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa.
|Prof. B.E. Aigbkhan
|http://www.sau.edu.ng
|2011
|53
|Southwestern University, Oku Owa
|Prof. Babatunde A Ikotun
|http://www.southwesternuniversity.edu.ng
|2012
|54
|Summit University
|2015
|55
|Tansian University, Umunya
|Professor C.B Iwuchukwu
|http://www.tansian-edu.com
|2007
|56
|University of Mkar, Mkar
|Prof. Emmanuel Hemen Agba
|http://www.unimkar.edu.ng
|2005
|57
|Veritas University
|Prof. David Ker
|http://www.veritas.edu.ng
|2007
|58
|Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa - Edo State
|Professor J. E. A. Osemeikhian
|http://www.wellspringuniversity.net
|2009
|59
|Wesley University. of Science & Technology, Ondo
|Professor 'Tade Badejo
|http://www.wusto.edu.ng
|2007
|60
|Western Delta University, Oghara Delta State
|Prof. Austin Oviguhe Asagba
|http://wdu.edu.ng
|2007
|61
|Christopher University Mowe
|Prof. Friday Ndubuisi
|http://www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng/
|2015