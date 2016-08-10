List of Universities in Nigeria

List of Federal Universities in Nigerian

S/NFEDERAL UNIVERSITIESVICE CHANCELLORWEBSITE ADDRESSYEAR EST.
1Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, BauchiProfessor Saminu Ibrahimhttp://www.atbu.edu.ng1988
2Ahmadu Bello University, ZariaProfessor Ibrahim Garbahttp://www.abu.edu.ng1962
3Bayero University, KanoProfessor Yahuza Muhammad Bellohttp://www.buk.edu.ng1975
4Federal University Gashua, YobeProf. Andrew Harunahttp://www.fugashua.edu.ng2013
5Federal University of Petroleum Resources, EffurunProf. Akii Ibhadodehttp://www.fupre.edu.ng2007
6Federal University of Technology, AkureProf. Adebiyi Gregory Daramolahttp://www.futa.edu.ng1981
7Federal University of Technology, MinnaProfessor Musibau Adewunmi Akanjihttp://www.futminna.edu.ng1982
8Federal University of Technology, OwerriProf. Chigozie C. Asiabakahttp://www.futo.edu.ng1980
9Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa StateProfessor Fatima Batoul Muktarhttp://www.fud.edu.ng/2011
10Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, KatsinaProfessor Haruna Abdu Kaitahttp://www.fudutsinma.edu.ng2011
11Federal University, Kashere, Gombe StateProf. Alhassan Mohammed Ganihttp://www.fukashere.edu.ng2011
12Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa StateProfessor Muhammad Sanusi Limanhttp://www.fulafia.edu.ng2011
13Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi StateProfessor Angela Freeman Mirihttp://www.fulokoja.edu.ng2011
14Federal University, Ndifu-Alike, Ebonyi StateProfessor Chinedum Nwajiubahttp://www.funai.edu.ng2011
15Federal University, Otuoke, BayelsaProfessor Seth Accra Jajahttp://www.fuotuoke.edu.ng/2011
16Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti StateProf. Kayode Soremekunhttp://www.fuoye.edu.ng/2011
17Federal University, Wukari, Taraba StateProfessor Mohammed Kundirihttp://www.fuwukari.edu.ng/2011
18Federal University, Birnin KebbiProf. Auwal H Yaduduhttp://www.fubk.edu.ng2013
19Federal University, Gusau ZamfaraProf. Magaji Garbahttp://www.fugus.edu.ng2013
20Michael Okpara University of Agricultural UmudikeProfessor Francis O Otuntahttp://www.mouau.edu.ng1992
21Modibbo Adama University of Technology, YolaProfessor Kyari Mohammedhttp://www.mautech.edu.ng1981
22National Open University of Nigeria, LagosProfessor Abdalla Uba Adamuhttp://www.nou.edu.ng2002
23Nigeria Police Academy WudilProfessor Munzali Jibrilhttp://www.npf.gov.ng2013
24Nigerian Defence Academy KadunaProfessor S.O Okeniyihttp://www.nda.edu.ng1985
25Nnamdi Azikiwe University, AwkaProfessor Joseph E. Ehanekuhttp://www.unizik.edu.ng1992
26Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-IfeAg. Prof Anthony Elujobahttp://www.oauife.edu.ng1962
27University of Abuja, GwagwaladaProfessor Machael Umale Adikwuhttp://www.uniabuja.edu.ng1988
28Federal University of Agriculture, AbeokutaProfessor O. B. Oyewolehttp://www.unaab.edu.ng1988
29University of Agriculture, MakurdiProf. Emmanuel I. Kuchahttp://www.uam.edu.ng1988
30University of BeninProfessor Faraday Orumwensehttp://www.uniben.edu.ng1970
31University of CalabarProf. Zana Itinube Akpaguhttp://www.unical.edu.ng1975
32University of IbadanProfessor Abel Idowu Olayinkahttp://www.ui.edu.ng1948
33University of IlorinProfessor Abdulganiyu Ambalihttp://www.unilorin.edu.ng1975
34University of JosProf. Sebastian Maimakohttp://www.unijos.edu.ng1975
35University of LagosProf. Rahman A. Bellohttp://www.unilag.edu.ng1962
36University of MaiduguriProfessor Ibrahim A. Njodihttp://www.unimaid.edu.ng1975
37University of Nigeria, NsukkaProfessor Benjamin C. Ozumbahttp://www.unn.edu.ng1960
38University of Port-HarcourtProfessor Ndowa N Lalehttp://www.uniport.edu.ng1975
39University of UyoProfessor Enefiok Essienhttp://www.uniuyo.edu.ng1991
40Usumanu Danfodiyo UniversityProfessor Abdullahi Audu. Zuruhttp://www.udusok.edu.ng1975

List of State Universities in Nigerian

S/NSTATE UNIVERSITIESVICE CHANCELLORWEBSITE ADDRESSYEAR EST.
1Abia State University, UturuProf. E. Uche Ikonnehttp://www.absu.edu.ng1981
2Adamawa State University MubiProfessor Alkasum Abbahttp://www.adsu.edu.ng2002
3Adekunle Ajasin University, AkungbaProfessor Mahzeem O. Mimikohttp://www.adekunleajasinuniversity.edu.ng1999
4Akwa Ibom State University of Technology, UyoProfessor Eno James Ibangahttp://www.aksu.edu.ng2010
5Ambrose Alli University, EkpomaProfessor Ignatius A. Onimawohttp://www.aauekpoma.edu.ng1980
6Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, UliProfessor Fidelis Uzochukwu Okaforhttp://coou.edu.ng/2000
7Bauchi State University, GadauProf. Ezzildin M. Abdulrahmanhttp://www.basug.edu.ng2011
8Benue State University, MakurdiProfessor Charity A. Angyahttp://www.bsum.edu.ng1992
9Bukar Abba Ibrahim University, DamaturuProfessor Musa Alabehttp://www.baiu.edu.ng2006
10Cross River State University of Science &Technology, CalabarProfessor Effiom Ene-Obonghttp://www.crutech.edu.ng2004
11Delta State University AbrakaProfessor Victor Peretomodehttp://www.delsu.edu.ng1992
12Ebonyi State University, AbakalikiProfessor F. I. Idike, OONhttp://www.ebsu.edu.ng2000
13Ekiti State UniversityProf. Samuel Oye Bandelehttp://www.eksu.edu.ng1982
14Enugu State University of Science and Technology, EnuguProfessor Cyprian C. Onyejihttp://www.esut.edu.ng1982
15Gombe State Univeristy, GombeProfessor Abdullahi Mahadihttp://www.gomsu.org2004
16Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, LapaiProfessor Muhammad N Maiturarehttp://www.ibbu.edu.ng2005
17Ignatius Ajuru University of Education,RumuolumeniProf. R. D.Green-Osahogulu(Ag)http://www.iaue.edu.ng2010
18Imo State University, OwerriProf. B.E.B. Nwokehttp://www.imsu.edu.ng1992
19Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, JigawaProf. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribaduhttp://www.slu.edu.ng2013
20Kaduna State University, KadunaProfessor William Barnabas Qurixhttp://www.kasu.edu.ng2004
21Kano University of Science & Technology, WudilProfessor Ibrahim Garbahttp://www.kustportal.edu.ng2000
22Kebbi State University, KebbiDr. Amina Abubakarhttp://www.ksusta.edu.ng2006
23Kogi State University AnyigbaProfessor Hassan S. Isahhttp://www.ksu.edu.ng1999
24Kwara State University, IlorinProfessor A. Na-Allahhttp://www.kwasu.edu.ng2009
25Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, OgbomosoProf. Adeniyi S Gbadegesinhttp://www.lautech.edu.ng1990
26Ondo State University of Science and Technology OkitipupaProf. Adegbite Adegoke Emmanuelhttp://www.osustech.edu.ng2008
27River State University of Science and TechnologyProf. Blessing Chimezie Didiahttp://www.ust.edu.ng1979
28Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago IwoyeProf Saburi Adejimi Adesanyahttp://www.oouagoiwoye.edu.ng1982
29Lagos State University, OjoProf. John Oladapo Obafunwahttp://www.lasu.edu.ng1983
30Niger Delta University YenagoaProf. Humphrey Ogonihttp://www.ndu.edu.ng2000
31Nasarawa State University KeffiProf. Muhammad Akaro Mainomahttp://www.nsuk.edu.ng2002
32Plateau State University BokkosProf. Doknan Shenihttp://www.plasu.edu.ng2005
33Tai Solarin University of Education Ijebu OdeProf. Oluyemisi Obiladehttp://www.tasued.edu.ng2005
34Umar Musa Yar' Adua University KatsinaProf. Idris Isa Funtuahttp://www.umyu.edu.ng2006
35Osun State University OsogboProf Oguntola Jelil Alamu (Ag)http://www.uniosun.edu.ng2006
36Taraba State University, JalingoProf. Mohammed S Yahayahttp://www.tsuniversity.edu.ng2008
37Sokoto State UniversityProf. Nuhu Yaqubhttp://www.ssu.edu.ng2009
38Northwest University KanoProf. Razali Agushttp://www.nwu.edu.ng2012
39Oyo State Technical University Ibadan2012
40Ondo State University of Medical SciencesProf. Friday Okonofua2015
41Edo University IyamoProf. Emmanuel Aluyor (Ag)2016
42Eastern Palm University Ogboko, Imo StateProf. Chima Iwuchukwu2016

List of Private Universities in Nigerian

S/NPRIVATE UNIVERSITIESVICE CHANCELLORWEBSITE ADDRESSYEAR EST.
1Achievers University, OwoProfessor Tunji Samuel Ibiyemihttp://www.achievers.edu.ng2007
2Adeleke University, EdeProf. Samuel E Alaohttp://www.adelekeuniversity.edu.ng2011
3Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti - Ekiti StateProfessor M.O Ajisafehttp://www.abuad.edu.ng2009
4African University of Science & Technology, AbujaProfessor Charles Chidume (Ag)http://aust.edu.ng2007
5Ajayi Crowther University, IbadanProf. K.T. Jaiyeobahttp://www.acu.edu.ng2005
6Al-Hikmah University, IlorinProfessor S. A. Abdulkareemhttps://www.alhikmah.edu.ng2005
7Al-Qalam University, KatsinaProf. Shehu G. Adohttp://www.auk.edu.ng2005
8American University of Nigeria, YolaDr. Margee Ensignhttp://www.aun.edu.ng2003
9Augustine UniversityProf. Steve OlaOluwa Afolamihttp://www.augustineuniversity.edu.ng/2015
10Babcock University,Ilishan-RemoProfessor Kayode J. Makindehttp://www.babcock.edu.ng1999
11Baze UniversityProf. Michael Hoddhttp://www.bazeuniversity.edu.ng2011
12Bells University of Technology, OttaProfessor A. I. Adeyemihttp://www.bellsuniversity.org2005
13Benson Idahosa University, Benin CityProf. Ernest B. Izevbigiehttp://www.idahosauniversity.com2002
14Bingham University, New KaruProfessor Samuel K Leonardhttp://www.binghamuni.edu.ng2005
15Bowen University, IwoProfessor. Matthews Akintunde Ojohttp://www.bowenuniversity-edu.org2001
16Caleb University, LagosProfessor Ayandiji D Ainahttp://www.calebuniversity.edu.ng2007
17Caritas University, EnuguProfessor L. C. Onukwubehttp://www.caritasuni.edu.ng/2005
18CETEP City University, LagosProfessor Akin Ajuhttp://www.cetepuniversity.com2005
19Chrisland UniversityProf Olusola Odeyemihttp://www.chrislanduniversity.edu.ng2015
20Covenant University OtaProf. Aderemi A Atayerohttp://www.covenantuniversity.edu.ng/2002
21Crawford University IgbesaProf. Samuel A. Ayanlajahttp://www.crawforduniversity.edu.ng2005
22Crescent UniversityProfessor Sherifdeen A. Tellahttp://www.crescent-university.edu.ng2005
23Edwin Clark University, KaigbodoProf. Timothy O Olagbemirohttp://www.edwinclarkuniversity.edu.ng/2015
24Elizade University, Ilara-MokinProf. Adekunle Oloyedehttp://www.elizadeuniversity.edu.ng2012
25Evangel University, AkaezeProf. C. Ike Umechurubahttp://www.evangeluniv.edu.ng2012
26Fountain Unveristy, OshogboProf. Bashir A.Rajihttp://www.fountainuniversity.edu.ng2007
27Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike - Enugu StateProf. (Revd.) Chikelu. Aniekehttp://www.gouni.edu.ng2009
28Gregory University, UturuProf. Juliet Eluhttp://www.gregoryuniversity.com2012
29Hallmark UniversityProf. Segun Odunolahttp://www.hallmark.edu.ng2015
30Hezekiah University, UmudiProf. Chukwuemeka Ezeonuhttp://hezekiah.edu.ng/2015
31Igbinedion University OkadaProfessor (Revd.) Eghosa E. Osaghaehttp://www.iuokada.edu.ng1999
32Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-ArakejiProfessor Sola Fajanahttp://www.jabu.edu.ng2006
33Kings UniversityProf. Diran Famurewahttp://www.kingsuniversity.edu.ng/2015
34Kwararafa University, WukariProfessor Godwin Akpahttp://www.wukarijubileeuniversity.org2005
35Landmark University, Omu-Aran.Professor Mathew Ola-Rotimi Ajayihttp://www.lmu.edu.ng2011
36Lead City University, IbadanProf. Olufemi Onabajohttp://www.lcu.edu.ng2005
37Madonna University, OkijaProf. Chucks E.Ezedumhttp://www.madonnauniversity.edu.ng1999
38Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo, AjeboProf. Adeniyi Agunbiadehttp://www.mcu.edu.ng2012
39Micheal & Cecilia UniversityProf. Uvietobore Aruotore Igunhttp://mciu.edu.ng/2015
40Mountain Top UniversityProf Elijah Ayolabihttp://www.mountaintopuniversity.org/2015
41Nigerian-Turkish Nile University, AbujaProfessor Huseyin Serthttp://www.ntnu.edu.ng2009
42Novena University, OgumeProfessor J. M. O. Eze Ag.http://www.novenauniversity.edu.ng2005
43Obong University, Obong NtakProfessor Enefiok S. Udohttp://www.obonguniversity.net2007
44Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu - Osun StateProf. (Mrs) Olajumoke A. Olayiwola (Ag)http://www.oduduwauniversity.edu.ng2009
45Pan-Atlantic University, LagosProfessor Juan Manuel Elegidohttp://www.pau.edu.ng2002
46Paul University, Awka - Anambra StateProfessor Uche Abanikehttp://www.pauluniversity.edu.ng2009
47Redeemer's University, MoweProfessor Z. Debo Adeyewahttp://www.run.edu.ng2005
48Renaissance University, EnuguProf. Obiora S. Ejimhttp://www.renaissanceuniversityng.com2005
49Rhema University, Obeama-Asa - Rivers StateProfessor O. C. Onwudikehttp://www.rhemauniversity.edu.ng2009
50Ritman Universityhttp://www.ritmanuniversity.edu.ng2015
51Salem University, LokojaProf. Joseph Adeola Fuwapehttp://www.salemuniversity.org2007
52Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa.Prof. B.E. Aigbkhanhttp://www.sau.edu.ng2011
53Southwestern University, Oku OwaProf. Babatunde A Ikotunhttp://www.southwesternuniversity.edu.ng2012
54Summit University2015
55Tansian University, UmunyaProfessor C.B Iwuchukwuhttp://www.tansian-edu.com2007
56University of Mkar, MkarProf. Emmanuel Hemen Agbahttp://www.unimkar.edu.ng2005
57Veritas UniversityProf. David Kerhttp://www.veritas.edu.ng2007
58Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa - Edo StateProfessor J. E. A. Osemeikhianhttp://www.wellspringuniversity.net2009
59Wesley University. of Science & Technology, OndoProfessor 'Tade Badejohttp://www.wusto.edu.ng2007
60Western Delta University, Oghara Delta StateProf. Austin Oviguhe Asagbahttp://wdu.edu.ng2007
61Christopher University MoweProf. Friday Ndubuisihttp://www.christopheruniversity.edu.ng/2015

