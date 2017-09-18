Students attack commercial drivers over rape of colleague

Related News

Students of the College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, on Monday went on the rampage following alleged rape of a female student by a commercial driver.

The students confronted commercial drivers while venting their displeasure over the incident, creating tension in the town.

The rape happened at about 8 p.m. on Sunday along College-Igbara Odo Way in Ikere.

The 200-level student reportedly had malaria, and had gone out for medical attention when a driver, identified by his nickname, Akoto, abducted and allegedly raped her. The alleged rapist is currently on the run.

The enraged students trooped to the streets, attacking commercial drivers on sight.

They also blocked the Ado-Ikere-Akure way, disrupting traffic flow for several hours.

Travellers to Akure had to take alternative routes or returned to Ado-Ekiti to avoid being caught in the fray.

The violence also disrupted commercial activities at Odo Oja area of Ikere Ekiti as traders closed shops in fear of possible attacks and looting of their wares.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the victim was later taken to a hospital where she is currently on medical attention.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the act would not be treated lightly.

He however, said peace had been restored to the town, but the culprit was still at large.

“Yes, the lady was sick and was being conveyed to the College when she was raped,” Mr. Adeyemi said.

“The police don’t tolerate any criminal action in any way and this won’t be an exemption.

“We have launched a manhunt for the man. The police are on his trail and we shall bring him to justice by the grace of God.”