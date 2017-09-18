New Ogun polytechnic to commence operation November

Related News

The newly established Ogun State Polytechnic located in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state is to commence operations in November with 42 already accredited courses.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, made this known while laying foundation of the institution, recently approved by the National‎ Board for Technical Education, NBTE.

Mr. ‎Amosun who led the technical team and other members of the State Executive Council to Ipokia in company of his deputy, Yetunde Onanuga, disclosed that the polytechnic would sit on a 500-hectare land.

‎He said that the polytechnic would not just be a full conventional institution but one that would comply with international standards whose graduates would be able to compete favourably with others around the world.

‎The governor thanked the people of the community for their support saying the project when completed would change the entire landscape of the town.

He disclosed that the monitoring team from the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, in charge of polytechnic administration in the country would be visiting the site by October. The state government had earlier this year, presented all the needed documents to secure approval for the establishment of the institution from the board.

‎Mr. Amosun assured that government would compensate anyone whose property, farmland or farm produce is affected in the course of the construction; disclosing that local contractors would handle the construction of the structures as emphasis would be placed on the promotion of local content.

‎According to him, the institution which already had more than 42 accredited courses, would be a multi-campus institution with accommodation and staff quarters for students and lecturers respectively.

However, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Modupe Mujota, earlier in her welcome speech, said the establishment of the institution in Ipokia was a clear demonstration of the equitable principle of the governor in the fair distribution of resources among the three senatorial districts of the state.

She said the administration made education a priority in the state, adding that the current administration had not only made education affordable and qualitative but had gone extra mile to ensure accessibility and relevance.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewa land, Kehinde Olugbenle, enjoined people of Yewa land to rally round and support the governor, advising that there were some traditions of the land that must be amended and modernised.