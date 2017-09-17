Medical doctor kidnapped as groom abducted a week ago is freed

Related News

A medical doctor with the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, Niyi Orisawaye, was on Saturday kidnapped along with his wife on his way to Ikare, Ondo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr. Orisawaye was driving between Owo and Ikare around 5 p.m. when he was intercepted by the hoodlums who abducted him and his wife.

One of his colleagues, who confided in PREMIUM TIMES, said the kidnappers released his wife for the purpose going to source for cash for ransom.

Mr. Orisawaye, a community medicine expert at OAUTHC, is a native of Owo. His wife is reportedly an employee of Keystone Bank in Ikare.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State, Femi Joseph, said officials of the command had commenced investigations to ensure the victim was released unhurt.

According to him, the victims would be released and the kidnappers arrested and brought to account for their deeds.

Reacting to complaints that the Owo-Ikare Road had become notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery, the police spokesperson stated that issue of kidnapping was not a limited to Ondo State alone.

“What we are doing is to ensure that people travel that road safely and will continue to do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have secured the release of a groom, Moses Yakubu, who was kidnapped last Sunday along with his bride and family members by armed persons.

Mr. Yakubu was on his way to Akure, the Ondo State capital for his wedding when the gunmen struck at Akunnu, Akoko North East Local Government.

Although the bride was immediately released by the gunmen, the groom was held back until Saturday when his release was secured.

Mr. Joseph said Yakubu and three others were released from hands of the kidnappers by officials of the police force unhurt.

He also said he was not aware if ransom was paid, noting that the kidnappers fled and abandoned their victims when they knew that the police were closing in on them.