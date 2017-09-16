Tinubu calls for restraint over regional agitations

Related News

Oluremi Tinubu, the senator representing the Lagos Central Senatorial District on Friday frowned at the spate of hate speeches and quit notices being bandied around by individuals and groups in the nation and asked for restraint.

She said this during the 23rd town hall meeting with her constituents which was tagged, “Embracing our Complexity and Diversity,” where she also explained that although Nigeria is a complex country, her greatness lies in the diversity of the different groups that make up the country.

The lawmaker applauded the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, for withdrawing its earlier call for Igbos to leave the region and appealed to other agitators to sheathe their swords.

It will be recalled that a coalition of northern groups had earlier issued an ultimatum to Igbos in the North to leave the region by October 1, 2017, but later withdrew the notice after widespread condemnation.

Mrs. Tinubu admonished Nigerians to ”re-evaluate themselves and those around them in order to adequately benefit from the diversity of ideas and experiences.”

She added that Lagos with all the different ethnic groups that make up Nigeria residing within her boundaries, has proven ”that it is possible to coexist peacefully and other states have a lot to learn from Lagos.”