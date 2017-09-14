Police reveal identities of two suspects who shot DPO

Related News

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday revealed the identities of two members of the gang who shot and injured a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, during a shootout on Wednesday.

The DPO, Adeyinka Akingbade, of Ogbere unit, who had led a team of police officers to a hotel hideout of the gang on Wednesday in Itele town was attacked by members of the gang.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how he had to be rushed to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan where he was operated upon to remove the bullets.

Some officers attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, led by Uba Adam, embarked on an intensive chase of the bandits and within six hours apprehended two of the suspects identified as Wasiu Ganiyu and Azeez Komolafe‎.

Speaking on the update, the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the two suspects are in custody of the FSARS as investigations continued.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the leader of the robbery gang, known as Mungo Park, was shot dead during a crossfire between the gang and the police. He said other fleeing bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.