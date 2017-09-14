Electricity firm explains reasons for power outage in Osogbo

Related News

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, on Wednesday attributed power outage around communities in Osogbo and other parts of Osun State to wire cuts, snaps and other safety issues being addressed by the company.

Astatement by IBEDC said the outage is due to ”critical safety issues that have arisen on the power lines servicing the areas which could lead to electrocution, loss of lives and properties, if unattended.”

The feeder was deliberately shut down from supplying power to the areas after due consultation with the community leaders to enable the company carry out urgent repairs on the affected lines, the statement said.

IBEDC added that pending the completion of the repair work, an extremely intensive and costly exercise, a temporary solution that would ensure some supply had been proposed.

According to the statement, a four-person committee made up of the community representatives was delegated to work with the distribution company’s technical team to conclude on load-shedding plans in order not to put the communities in total blackout.

The company, therefore, apologised to its esteemed customers and appealed to them to bear with the palliative measures put in place for rationing power supply during the period of repairs, adding that it would restore power to all the affected communities within the next four weeks.