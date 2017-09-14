LASU lecturers indicate support for embattled ASUU chairman

Related News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University, LASU branch, has thrown its weight behind the recently sacked chairman and vice chairman of the branch.

Both individuals, Isaac Oyewunmi and Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu were accused of sundry allegations which include official misconduct and bribery including allegedly extorting students to award marks.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the decision of the branch to support the lecturers was reached at a congress held in the university on Wednesday by the lecturers.

The lecturers noted that the allegations and decisions reached by the Governing Council were ”contentious.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES after the congress, Anthony Dansu, the secretary of the branch, said the union would tackle the issue legally.

“We would take legal steps. When I say legal steps I don’t mean going to court. There are rules in the varsity and we would explore that. The union has found the issues raised to be very contentious.”

Speaking further, Mr. Dansu said the embattled lecturer and by extension, his deputy remain officials of the branch.

“Our chairman remains our chairman while our vice chairman remains our vice chairman so we don’t have any issue regarding that. We held a congress today and all things are still normal.”

The Governing Council of the institution had recently dismissed Mr. Oyewunmi alongside his deputy, Adebowale Adeyemi, for various alleged fraudulent activities.

According to the statement released by the university authorities and published by PREMIUM TIMES, the Council at its meeting of September 7 dismissed 15 academic staff and two non-academic staff for sundry offences.

The dismissal notice was contained in a press statement signed by the acting head of the information, press and public relations unit of the university, Ademola Adekoya.

Mr. Oyewunmi was accused of demanding N50,000 from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education who were poised to process their results while Mr. Adeyemi-Suenu was accused of “unilaterally changing the status of students earlier asked to withdraw from the university from ‘withdraw’ to ‘good standing.”

Reacting to the incident, Mr Oyewunmi blamed his predicament on “political moves.”

He denied all allegations levelled against him.