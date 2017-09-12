Ogun govt commences late night eviction of shop owners

Related News

The Ogun State Government on Tuesday night commenced ejection of shop owners operating inside the Moshood Abiola international stadium, Abeokuta.

This followed ejection letters issued by the Development Control Department of the Ministry of Urban and Regional Planning Board.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained a copy of the ejection letters signed by the General Manager of the board.

“Sequel to our previous stop-work order, contravention and demolition notices served on you, you are hereby informed to vacate the property within 24 hours from the date of service of this notice,” the letter emphasised.

The letter, reportedly served on the occupants at about 7.45 p.m., advised them to remove all valuables within 24 hours.

“Please note that the board will not be liable for any loss or compensation whatsoever suffered by you for any removable property or destroyed during demolition exercise,” the letter dated September 12‎ stated.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the stadium at about 8.00 p.m. on Tuesday, some of the traders were seen crying profusely, as they embarked on hurried evacuation of their properties.

When contacted, the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, said the ejection was based on a resolution reached by the State Executive Council, to suspend trading activities in the stadium effective from Wednesday

He disclosed that all stakeholders agreed that social vices, such as teenage prostitution, drug trafficking as well as noise and environmental pollutions, have assumed an alarming dimension in the stadium, which must be tackled head-on.

“We all agreed that problems at the stadium have become unacceptable and must be immediately addressed. In the meantime, we have all also agreed that all non-sporting activities be suspended in the stadium, with effect from Wednesday, 13th September, pending the decisions of the Joint Task Force,” Mr. Adeoluwa said.