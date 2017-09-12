Ogun Approves Appointment Of New Akarigbo Of Remoland

Related News

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Babatunde Ajayi from Torungbuwa Ruling House as the new Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, Mr. Ajayi was appointed by the kingmakers to fill the vacant post on August 31 following the demise of Oba Michael Sonariwo in July.

Mr. Ajayi, a chartered accountant and legal practitioner, is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation and member, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, among other professional societies.

The 54-year old monarch attended the University of Ibadan and the University of Calabar.

The government charged the new monarch to bring his wealth of experience as an accomplished professional to bear in his new role and also use the opportunity of his ascension to the exalted throne to further engender unity, cooperation and peace in his domain.