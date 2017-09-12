Ogun Approves Appointment Of New Akarigbo Of Remoland

Ibikunle Amosun

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Babatunde Ajayi from Torungbuwa Ruling House as the new Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, Mr. Ajayi was appointed by the kingmakers to fill the vacant post on August 31 following the demise of Oba Michael Sonariwo in July.

Mr. Ajayi, a chartered accountant and legal practitioner, is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Taxation and member, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, among other professional societies.

The 54-year old monarch attended the University of Ibadan and the University of Calabar.

The government charged the new monarch to bring his wealth of experience as an accomplished professional to bear in his new role and also use the opportunity of his ascension to the exalted throne to further engender unity, cooperation and peace in his domain.

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.