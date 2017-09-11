SSS operatives manhandle Nigerian journalists

Related News

Operatives of the State Security Service, SSS on Monday reportedly attacked two journalists after an argument over their identities.

Timothy Agbor of the Point Newspaper and another journalist, Toba Ajisafe, were covering the march of local government employees at the Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo, when they were accosted by the operatives and beaten.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that a female SSS operative who was not uniformed, approached Mr. Agbor and demanded to know his identity.

But the reporter, who also demanded to know who was asking for his identity, got a shocker when he received a slap for questioning the operative.

A scuffle ensued and other operatives joined in the fray, inflicting several injuries on the reporter and his colleague.

Mr. Agbor, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said the matter was later resolved after a meeting between the SSS top officials in the state, the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and the Correspondent Chapel.

He said he did not know that the lady was a security operative ‘because besides the fact that she was not wearing any uniform and did not appear as one, she also was not armed.’

Mr. Agbor also confirmed that he received treatment at the SSS clinic for the bruises he received on one of his eyes, jaw and neck.

He said he had forgiven them because they apologised, adding that he had put the issue behind him.

Efforts to reach to the SSS to respond was not immediately succcessful.

In his reaction, the Chairman of NUJ in Osun State, Abiodun Olalere, condemned the act, adding that attacks on journalists remained unacceptable and barbaric.

Mr. Olalere added that the union “will resist any attempt to restrict journalists from doing their duty in the state.”