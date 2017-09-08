OAU graduate suffering renal failure needs N10 million for transplant

Related News

A 29-year-old graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Yomade Balogun, is currently at the verge of death as she is down with a renal disease.

Ms. Balogun who had earlier undergone a transplant in India, requires N10 million for a second transplant, also in India.

She told journalists that she would need to help of good spirited Nigerians and philanthropists for financial assistance for her to live.

A medical report signed by A. A. Sonanya, for the Head of Nephrology Unit, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, also confirmed the situation.

The report dated August 30, 2017 with reference, SUB/LASUTH/MED/2017/303, stated, “The above named is a known patient of our unit, who presented for the first time in April 2017.

“She had a renal transplant done about 2 and a half years ago in India prior to presentation.

“She subsequently developed a failed renal allograft and is now back on maintenance haemodialysis (once a week).

“She attends regular outpatient nephrology clinic and is currently being worked up for a repeat renal transplantation. Therefore, any assistance you can render will be most beneficial to the patient.”

Her mother, Sade Balogun, who is a civil servant and a widow, appealed to Nigerians and humanitarians to support her daughter ‘in prayers and donations.’

“Yomade wants to live, she still has dreams and believes so much in what the future holds, and if God has kept her till now, then there is more to her life,” she said.

Mrs. Balogun, alongside friends and well-wishers, who initiated #saveyomadeagain, gave her account details:

Balogun Yomade, Diamond bank: 0053729632(Naira account); Balogun Yomade Diamond bank: 0051136447 (Dollar account).

They also gave phone numbers 08130733723, 0816 170 4065 and 07036345534 for further questions and confirmations.