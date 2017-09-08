Twelve women docked for alleged prostitution

Twelve women were on Friday arraigned before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrate court for prostitution and soliciting for clients.

The accused, whose ages range from 18 to 32 years, were arraigned on a two-count charge of habitual prostitution and breach of peace.

The prosecuting police officer, M.O. Hammed, reeling out the charges told the court that the suspects committed the offence on September 7 at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta at about 11.45 pm.

The prosecutor listed the names of the accused as include: Akinola Temitope, 25; Salako Toyin, 32; Sanni Omolara, 24; Badmus Tife, 20; Olanrewaju Bose, 23; and Adegbite Olayinka aged 21.

Others are Eniola‎ Morenikeji, 22; Gbolahan Ayomide, 18; Abdullahi Mariam, 24; Durojaiye Funke, 23; Popoola Joy, 22 and Adetunji Bola aged 24.

When charges were read to them, all the accused pleaded not guilty‎.

The judge, M.A Akinyemi granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each who must be a regular tax payer.

Meanwhile, the judge adjourned the case for further hearing till October 27.

