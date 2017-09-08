64-year-old nabbed again for robbery after spending 21 years in jail

Related News

The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday paraded 11 persons including a 61-year-old ex-convict allegedly involved in armed robbery, car snatching and cult related activities.

One of the suspected robbers, according to Gbenga Adeyanju, the newly deployed commissioner of police in the state, is Ajibola Aliu, 61, who was recently granted amnesty by the Osun State judiciary at the Ilesa Maximum Prison after spending 21 years in jail for armed robbery.

He said Mr. Aliu, a driver, was a member of gang terrorising citizens within the state and its environs adding that guns, charms and other valuable items were recovered from the suspects.

Those paraded include five armed robbery suspects, four cultists and two others who specialise in motorcycle snatching at gun point.

The suspected armed robbers also paraded include, Adeniyi Seun, Oluwatosin Olanrewaju, Adebowale Adeeye, Ilo Vincent and Tunde Olayode.

The alleged cult members who were also reportedly found with firearms are Isiaka Kareem, Olabode Ayobami, Ebenezer Akinkuolu and Joseph Esie.

Mr. Adeyanju said that a search warrant was executed at their residence where charms, weed suspected to be Indian Hemp and cut to size single barrel gun were recovered from them.

He also said the police arrested another gang, with members Isiaka Adisa and Damola Christopher at a hotel along Alafia-Tayo street, Akure, where two single barrel cut to size and 16 rounds of cartridges, one Mitsubishi car with registration number Lagos LSD 432 XT and 11 master keys were found.

The police boss said that it was in the course of the investigation that one Mnakwe Obioma and Akintimehin Ojo confirmed part of the recovered items as belonging to them.

Similarly, two suspects who specialised in motorcycle snatching, Abayomi Kareem and Isaac Ojo, both of Okebola Street, Ondo town according to Mr. Adeyanju, were arrested and have reportedly confessed to the crime. They are to appear in court after the completion of investigations.