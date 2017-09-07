Man arrested in Ogun for allegedly raping 7-year-old girl

Related News

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year-old man, Ezekiel Adegbenga, for allegedly raping his neighbour’s seven-year old daughter.



The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the suspect allegedly committed the crime at Olufunmi Ajayi Street in Iyana Ilogbo-Ota town of the state.



“Forty-year old Ezekiel Adegbenga has been arrested by the men of Ogun State Police Command for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a seven-year old girl,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

He said the suspect was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim at Sango Police Station.

The mother alleged that the suspect, who is her neighbour, lured the victim into his room under the pretence of sending her on an errand and had carnal knowledge of her while the parents were away at work.

“Upon her complaint, the DPO, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime after he was confronted by the victim.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.