PDP spokesperson Adeyeye resigns as chairman of Ekiti University Governing Council

The Ekiti State Government has accepted the resignation of Dayo Adeyeye as Chairman, Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, EKSU.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State

Government, Modupe Alade, the government thanked Mr. Adeyeye, the national spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, for his contributions to the university and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Consequently, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has approved the appointment of Dele Adesina as the new chairman of the university governing council.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The resignation of Mr. Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may not be unconnected with his stiff opposition to the alleged ‘unilateral’ adoption of the Deputy Governor of the state as the candidate of the party in the upcoming gubernatorial polls in the state in 2018.

Mr. Adeyeye who has indicated interest in contesting for the governorship slot had expressed dissatisfaction over the development.