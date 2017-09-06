New police commissioner resumes in Ondo

Related News

A new Commissioner of Police, Gbenga Adeyanju, has resumed at the Ondo State Command headquarters in Akure on Wednesday.

Mr. Adeyanju is replacing Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG.

The new police boss promised to ensure security in Ondo State and urged citizens to give the needed support.

He also urged the media to extend to him, the cordiality enjoyed by his predecessors.

”Don’t shield us when we go wrong, but also spotlight our successes so that we can all collectively fight crime,” he said.

Mr. Adeyanju, the 38th police commissioner to be posted to Ondo State was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Force Administration, Abuja, before proceeding to the National Defence College, Abuja.

Mrs. Ibifuro-Harrison while formally handing over to Mr. Adeyanju, thanked the people and government of the state for their support during her stay.

She expressed the hope that her successor would surpass her achievements in reducing of crime, particularly in the fight against kidnapping and clashes between farmers and herdsmen.