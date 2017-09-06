Lagos police chief appoints panel to investigate corruption, sexual abuse allegations against officers

Related News

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal has appointed the Commander of the Rapid Response Service, Tunji Disu, as lead to investigate allegations of bribery and sexual molestation levelled against some officers in the Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad of the State Intelligence Department.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a woman, Blessing Taiwo, arrested for alleged theft, had accused some officers of collecting N50,000 from her as bail and also sexually molesting her relative, Florence, who had come to secure her bail.

Mrs. Taiwo was reportedly detained for four days.

The Lagos police chief had subsequently removed Akinade Adejobi, as Officer-in-Charge of the Squad pending the outcome of investigations he ordered.

A statement signed by the Lagos State Police spokesperson, Olarinde Famous-Cole, on Wednesday said the investigative panel has been instructed to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Other members of the panel are Emma Nnadozie as the vice chairman, Adedeji Kemi, Nwanguma Okechukwu, Solomon Ezike and Adeola Samuel-ilori.

”The panel had a lengthened deliberation at the CP’S office on Monday, with all the parties above present including the former officer in charge, Anti-Kidnapping, Akin Adejobi.

”The panel came to an agreement that the case of stealing involving the victim, one Blessing Taiwo be returned back to Ikoyi division to carry out a diligent investigation and ensure the suspects are prosecuted,” Mr. Famous-Cole added.

According to him, the CP had mandated the team to investigate all allegations of corruption and sexual molestation and that the findings be reported in a week’s time.