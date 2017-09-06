Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy adopted sole governorship candidate by PDP stakeholders

Related News

Less than twelve months to the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State, some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state have adopted the Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, from

Ekiti South Senatorial District, as the preferred candidate of the party.

Adoption of the deputy governor, who is a professor of Building Technology from the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun State, was the major decision reached at the party’s stakeholders

meeting in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by 177 councillors, 177 ward chairpersons, 16 Local Government party chairpersons, 16 Local Council chairpersons, Chairpersons and members of boards and parastatals, State Executive Council, Ekiti State House of Assembly members, serving and former members of the PDP State Working Committee, former Deputy Governor, among others.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting reads; “After due consultation, without prejudice to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), we formally endorse His Excellency, Prof Kolapo

Olusola (the current deputy governor), from Ekiti South Senatorial District, as our preferred aspirant/candidate.”

Those who signed the communique are: Anifowose Mustapha, for councillors, Amuda Sunmonu, for ward chairpersons; Femi Bamisile, for Local Government party chairpersons; Dapo Olagunju, for Local Government chairpersons (ALGON); Bode Ola, for chairmen of boards and parastatals; Modupe Alade (Secretary to the State Government), for State Executive Council; Kolawole Oluwawole,

Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the State Chairman of the party, Gboyega Oguntuase.

Speaking with journalists after the adoption, Mr. Oguntuase said the party organs will abide by the decision taken by the stakeholders in the overall interest of the party and the entire people of Ekiti State.

He, however, said that the adoption will not preclude any member of the party that is interested in the governorship ticket from contesting, adding that open and transparent primary election will be held in

accordance with the rules of the party.

The Chairman of Forum of Ward Chairpersons, Amuda Sunmonu, also hailed the decision to adopt Mr. Olusola, maintaining that “Wherever Governor Fayose goes, we will follow him.”

Also speaking on behalf of local council councillors, Anifowose Mustapha said all the 177 councillors in the state were solidly behind the governor and “the decision of the party’s stakeholders remained

binding on all of us.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Modupe Alade, described the deputy governor as a competent and loyal member of the Governor Ayodele Fayose political family, adding that his adoption was a reward

for loyalty, dedication and commitment.