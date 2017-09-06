55 husbands reported how their wives battered them in Lagos — Attorney General

Related News

A total of 55 husbands reported how their wives battered them in the last eight months to the Lagos State Government.

This is according to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Adeniji Kazeem.

Mr. Kazeem who is also the chairman, Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team disclosed this at a media briefing in Ikeja, on Tuesday.

He noted, “There had been 55 cases of men reporting domestic violence against them by their wives between January 2017 and now as against 14 that was recorded last year. Between January and September 2017, a total of 852 cases of domestic violence and related cases were recorded in Lagos State. There were 564 domestic violence cases, 60 defilement cases, 30 rape cases, 11 attempted rape, 123 child neglect and abuse cases, and 84 other cases.”

He also said that the data revealed that most of sexual assault cases were perpetrated in the afternoon during weekdays, while corroborating that the victims knew 95 per cent of the perpetrators of sexual violence.

This alarming discovery he said necessitated the need to embark on sensitisation campaigns for parents on parenting skills, child abuse prevention tips , training for children on child’s rights, child abuse, safety and how to preserve evidence.

He also announced that the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the establishment of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Fund to amongst other things, provide empowerment designed specifically for survivors of domestic violence.

While some of the cases have been charged to court, Mr. Kazeem said the State Government through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and other stakeholders have provided shelter for the survivors.

Aside that, the commissioner said all the survivors of sexual assault received medical attention from comprehensive Primary Health Care Centres and referral centres, among other efforts to properly rehabilitate and re-integrate them into the society.

Mr. Kazeem, however, noted, “Under the year of review, we have witnessed an increase in reporting from Agege, Ikorodu and Oshodi. We have also witnessed an increase in reporting of cases, via telephone and walk-ins from other states, mostly from Ogun, Osun and the eastern part of the country.”

Speaking further, he revealed that the Lagos Public Interest Law Partnership, Office of the Public Defender and the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights provided free legal assistance to majority of survivors of the domestic violence/sexual assault cases, ranging from judicial separation, divorce, custody of children, mediation and settlement.

“250 of the cases were reported to the Police, whilst the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights and Office of the Public Defender facilitated the execution of Memorandum of Undertaking in 350 of those cases,” he stated.