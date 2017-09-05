Ekiti 2018: I have no preferred candidate yet – Fayose

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state against sowing seeds of discord in the state ahead of the 2018 governorship elections.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who sounded the note of warning during a meeting on Monday, at his Afao

Ekiti residence with aspirants and leaders from Ikole, Ijero and Ise/Orun LGAs on Monday, said he had nothing against the aspirations of those eyeing the Ekiti top seat.

“Followers need not create a wedge between me and gubernatorial aspirants. As much as aspirants have the right to aspire, I also reserve the right to support whoever God asks me to support.

“If I were asked to pick a candidate to succeed me, I would have picked Kayode Oso straight off. But I have called him into the room and told him to allow me to seek God’s consent concerning it. I have called my deputy, Kolapo Olusola, I have also called Bisi Omoyeni into the room and asked him to allow me to seek God’s consent. Whoever God chooses, we will support among the aspirants. Whoever that is not the one, the spirit of sportsmanship should be embraced.

“I have nothing against Adedayo Adeyeye, I have great respect for him, from ministerial appointment to chairmanship at Ekiti State University and then his recommendation to the party at the national level, I have always stood by him, I wouldn’t have done that for someone I don’t love, so mischief makers had better looked elsewhere to play their game.”

Governor Fayose appealed to party members to downplay personal agenda and ensure the party’s interest is put on the front burner, adding that “never will any candidate be imposed on the people.”

“We won’t allow anybody destroy the goodwill being enjoyed presently by the PDP because there is no doubt about our party’s popularity in Ekiti today.

“I want to assure you that nobody will impose anybody on you. With me here, you will all get justice.

“Those we imposed in the past disappointed us, the system should be allowed to run its course,” he said.

Governor Fayose, during the meeting with party members from Ijero Ekiti also directed that about 23 members hitherto suspended from the party be forgiven and reabsorbed into the party.