Murder trial of Ibadan broadcaster adjourned till December 19

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday adjourned till December 19 a case of murder instituted against an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat.

Chief Magistrate Abdulateef Adebisi adjourned the case for receipt of legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defence counsel, Kazeem Lawal, had argued that magistrate courts do not have jurisdiction over the matter.

“We are waiting for legal advice from Directorate of Public Prosecution,” Mr. Lawal had told newsmen outside the court room after the case was adjourned.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Hamzat, 37; Idowu Ibrahim, 27; Mohammed Bashir, 31; Taiwo Olaronke ,23; and Yusuf Ajisafe, 23; are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The accused persons were alleged to have conspired among themselves to commit murder by unlawfully causing the death of one Peter, 17, by inflicting an injury on his head and body.

Peter had been an inmate in a home being run by the “Make a Future Alive Initiative,” a pet project of Mr. Hamzat.

The offence, which was alleged to have been committed on July 21 at about 4 a.m. at the home in Ibadan, was said to have contravened Sections 324 and 316, and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol II Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

(NAN)