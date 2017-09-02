Leadership tussle rocks Ogun water producers body

Related News

A crisis has hit the Ogun State Chapter of the Association of Table Water Producers, following a resolution by a group of members to pull out to form a parallel association.

The spokesman of the breakaway group, Eric Oyebade, made the position known on Thursday at the end of their meeting held in Abeokuta and also disassociated the faction from the election of new executives of the association.

The faction also indicted some leaders for allegedly colluding with some members of the association ‘to organise a fake election.’

Mr. Oyebade said the factional body viewed the election as a ruse. He also declared that, the purported election was done in secrecy without the knowledge and input of the majority of the members, hence,it remained illegal.

The parallel body equally alleged that a reconcillatory committee had earlier been put in place to mend fences and to set up a credible electoral committee but was not allowed to come out with any report.

He said that, rather than consider the report of the peace committee, ‘a hurriedly organised clandestine election took place to purportedly select some unpopular members to lead the association.’

The aggrieved group said in view of this development, it has resolved to form a parallel body with a new name, ‘Table Water and Beverages Producers,’ which is to be registered with Corporate Affairs Commission.

When contacted on the controversy, the newly elected chairman of the association, S.B Lawal said he would not comment on the allegations.

”What is your concern (on the matter) and where are you based. Please I have to comment,” Mr Lawal said and hung up.