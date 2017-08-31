Remo in Ogun gets new traditional ruler ‘Akarigbo’

Related News

Remoland in Ogun State has a new traditional ruler.



Babatunde Ajayi, a chartered accountant, was on Thursday elected the new Akarigbo of Remo by the seven kingmakers at the Akarigbo’s Palace in Sagamu, Ogun State.



The new monarch succeeds the late Akarigbo, Michael Sonariwo, who died in July 2016.



He beat 18 other contestants to the royal stool in an open ballot.



The election was supervised by the Secretary to the Sagamu Local Government Area, Adewale Fakoya, who read the names of the 19 nominees to the kingmakers, requesting them to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice.



The kingmakers include Rasak Akinyemi Salami (Lisa), AbdulWasiu Awofala (Losi), Taiwo Sule (Oluwo Odofin), Lamidi Adesanya (Apena), Ogunyemi Adesina (Ogbeni odi), Kolawole Odumuyiwa (Balogun) and Olotu Adekunle (Olotu Omoba Akarigbo).



The Sagamu Local Government in a statement on the election said, “The result of the election revealed that Prince Adewale Ajayi emerged the new Akarigbo of Remoland with 5 votes, Prof. Babatunde Ogunmola had two votes while other 17 nominees had no vote.”



At the end of the poll, the Losi of Sagamu, Mr. Awofala, moved the motion to forward the name of the elected Akarigbo to the government and this was seconded by Mr. Odumuyiwa, the Balogun.



When contacted on phone, the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jide Ojuko, confirmed the emergence of Mr. Ajayi as the newly elected Akarigbo of Remoland



“It is true that a candidate has been elected as the new Akarigbo of Remoland. He is Prince Tunde Ajayi. I am happy the processes have been peaceful; I mean both the nomination and selection. And very soon, the installation date will be announced.”



The new monarch is a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.