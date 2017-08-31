Jungle Justice: Five people arrested in Lagos

Related News

The police in Lagos on Thursday said that five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching of two suspected ritualists in Mushin area of the metropolis.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects would be charged to court for jungle justice once investigation was concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that another ritualists’ hideout was uncovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos on Wednesday.

Sources told NAN that two of the three suspects found at the hideout were lynched by a mob before the arrival of policemen.

“The hideout used to be the sewage tunnel of a moribund company in the area.

“Syringes and needles were also found in the hideout,” a source told NAN.

Two similar ritualists den had been discovered in different parts of the state in the last two months, resulting in the death of suspected ritualists through jungle justice.

On August 9, two people were set ablaze by a mob in the Obadeyi-Ijaiye end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for allegedly operating a ritual den in the community.

Two days after, a man was also killed at the Ile Zik bus stop, Ikeja Along end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, over a similar allegation.

(NAN)