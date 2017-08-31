Ladoja acting on his own – Ibadan new kings

Related News

The newly elevated high chiefs in Ibadanland have dissociated themselves from the decision of former governor Rashidi Ladoja to challenge the installation of the 21 new kings in court.

Mr. Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, had refused to be elevated alongside others in a move initiated by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The new kings made this resolution after they held their first meeting on Wednesday in Oyo state, adding that Mr. Ladoja was acting alone.

Speaking at the meeting held in Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Balogun of Ibadan land, Owolabi Olakulehin, called on Mr. Ladoja to stop playing politics with the issue by embracing the new initiative.

“It is a wrong impression by Ladoja that the newly inaugurated obas do not have domains. The Olubadan and members of Obas-in-Council jointly rule Ibadanland as Oba Saliu Adetunji cannot rule without us,” he said.

“Ladoja himself who said he cannot be an oba without a domain is the Chairman of Ibadan South-West Traditional Council, and apart from collecting stipends from government all of us report back to the Olubadan. It is nothing but politics borne out of selfish motives.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has said that despite the dust raised by the appointment of 21 kings in Ibadan, the relationship between the Olubadan and Governor Abiola Ajimobi remains cordial.

In a joint address by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bimbo Kolade, and the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism counterpart, Toye Arulogun, who jointly spoke to journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday, they said the governor had deep respect for the monarch

“From the speech of the governor at Sunday’s coronation, he maintained that the Olubadan remained his father. There is that cordiality of father to son between the Olubadan and the governor. There is no problem between them officially,” Mr. Kolade said.

The Olubadan had condemned the elevation of the chiefs, describing it as disrespect to Ibadan throne.

Mr. Ladoja, had yet to formally reject his appointment as a king, he added.