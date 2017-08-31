Akeredolu inaugurates commissioners, aides, warns against corruption

Related News

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday inaugurated newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, warning them to be wary of corruption.

The commissioners are yet to know their respective portfolios as the governor had deferred that announcement to a later date.

Mr. Akeredolu urged the commissioners to be focused on the welfare of the people and be prepared to offer service.

The commissioners are Taofeek Abdulsalam, Donald Ojogo, Yemi Olowolabi, Femi Agagu, Wale Akinterinwa, Ismaila Olumirisi, Gboyega Adefarati, Sola Amodeni and Timehin Adelegbe.

Others are Rasheed Badmus, Saka Yusuff, Omowumi Olatunji, Wahab Adegbenro, Folorunso Esan, Omolola Fagbemi, Emmanuel Igbasan, Bayonle Ademodi, and Kola Oyawoye.

“These appointments suggest recognition of worth by necessary deductions. This very reason also impels great expectations by our people, justifiably,” the governor said.

“It is, therefore, needless to remind these gentlemen and ladies of the arduous task ahead. We must remain consistent and resilient in the defence of this collective heritage.

“These appointments must be seen as a call to service at this critical juncture in the life of our dear state.

“As our administration renews its pledge to the people to be accountable at all times, there is the urgent need for rededication by all those who serve the public. We must encourage broad and massive participation of our people in the business of government.

“Elected and appointed public officials must subject their individual preferences to the collective will. Performance must be measured in terms of its positive impact on the people.”

The governor added that if development is about the people, all decisions and actions must be for the realisation of this lofty objective.

“Nobody must consider his/her choice, out of numerous other equally eminent candidates, as an invitation to primitive self-aggrandisement.”

According to Mr. Akeredolu, his administration is committed to the welfare of the people of the state, adding that the state has been experiencing rapid urbanisation towards developing infrastructural facilities to cater for the people of the state despite the debt.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioners, Mr. Agagu promised that the commissioners would give their best to ensure development in the state.