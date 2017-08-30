Muslim students petition Ambode over cult attack on LASPOTECH students

Related News

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, on Wednesday petitioned the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, over a recent attack unleashed on some Muslim students of the Lagos State Polytechnic by suspected cult members.

The petition, which was signed by the President of the MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, Saheed Ashafa, urged the governor to ensure that culprits of the attack were punished.

The petition dated August 30, also sought for an investigation into the attack.

“I hereby use this medium to report to your office that members of our prestigious organisation were attacked by cultists in their hostel on Monday,” the petition read in part.

“At about 9:20 p.m. on the said day, the cultists came in their multitude to one of the hostels inhabited by our members with the pretext and claim of searching for a lost item. Upon entering, they attacked residents, our members and students of your prestigious institution. They were assaulted and battered with various weapons thereby inflicting on them various degrees of injuries that could lead to death.

“This attack which is suspected to be have been carried out by cultists is not the first on our calm and easy-going members.”

The MSSN said it was aware of the Lagos State’s government stride towards ensuring peace in the state, adding that the government should beam its searchlight on the issue.

“We hereby urge your office to make investigations into this attack of our teeming members who have been peaceful and enjoining peaceful coexistence within and outside campus,” the petition said.