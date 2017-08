Related News

Hundreds of casual workers at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, on Wednesday morning began a protest over unpaid entitlements of about 18 months.

The workers, including cleaners, drivers, gardeners and security men and women, blocked the gates of the hospital, barring medical staff and patients from entering into the hospital.

A source told PREMIUM TIMES that activities at the hospital had been paralysed completely since morning.

Details later‎…