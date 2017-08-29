Pastor shot dead, robbed of his motorbike

Related News

A pastor at the Goodnews Baptist Church, Igbegurin, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Deji Joshua, has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers who also made away with his motor bike.

The incident was said to have occurred in Okitipupa at about 11.30 p.m. on Monday while on his way home.

It was gathered that the cleric was riding his motorcycle when he was attacked at Ode Aye.

He was reportedly shot at close range by the robbers.

The Ondo State Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident. He said the police were on the trail of the killers.

Mr. Joseph said the police command had commenced investigation into the killing, vowing that the killers would be fished out and prosecuted.

“When we heard about the incident, our men moved to the scene and we saw bullet wounds on his body,” he said.

“We will conduct an autopsy to know the actual cause of the death.”

The Ondo State Christian Association of Nigeria has reacted to the incident, calling on the police to ensure the killers were brought to account for their deeds.

“We are saddened by the incident and we are imploring the police and other security agents to fish out the killers and bring them to book,” chairman of the association, John Oladapo, said.

End.