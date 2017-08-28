Police arrest 13 suspected killers of Ogun monarch

Patrick Fasinu, Olowo of Owo
The Ogun State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested 13 suspects in connection with the assassination of a traditional ruler in the state.

It would be recalled that the monarch, Patrick Fasinu, the former Olowo of Owo community in Yewa South Local Government Area, was murdered on July 26 while he was on his‎ way to his palace after a council meeting. His corpse was set ablaze afterward.

In reaction to the development, the Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Wednesday said it would employ spiritual means to apprehend the killers.

The police commissioner, Ahmed Ilyasu, has however given an update on the killing. He said those already arrested would be charged to court soon, adding that investigations were almost completed.

“I can tell you authoritatively that, the command has arrested 13 suspects in connection with the murder of the traditional ruler, and they would soon be charged to court. I have always been saying that no criminal will go scot free in Ogun. The state has become no go area for criminal,’’ he said.

In another development, the command also paraded a three-man robbery gang who reportedly specialised in robbing fuel stations across the South-west of the country.

Mr. Ilyasu said a team of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, was detailed to track the suspects down adding that efforts paid off when their hideout in Abeokuta was stormed and three members of the gang were arrested.

He said the suspects namely, Oladeji Ganiyu, Ibrahim Adedeji and Lukman Akanni had confessed to the crime adding that exhibits recovered from them include one locally made cut-to-size gun, three live cartridges, and one pump action gun.

