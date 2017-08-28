Osun govt. sells rams to citizens from N45, 000

Related News

The Osun Government on Monday unveiled the selling of rams at between N45,000 and N80,000 to citizens of the state ahead of the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government plans to sell no less than 648 rams which had been fattened and vaccinated in the past two months to its citizens.

Sola Omidiran, the managing director of Selema Oloba Ranch in Iwo, Osun, where the rams were fattened, said the state government bought the rams from various states in Northern Nigeria some months ago

He said during the fattening, the rams gained additional 15kg to their original weight, thus enhancing their capacity and body shape to provide more beef to would-be buyers.

“With all we are doing, we can assure buyers that we will give them value for their money.

“We have the rams in four different categories and are going for different prices.

“We have those within the Bronze category that are weighing between 25kg and 30kg. Each of them is going for about N45,000.

“Those that fall within the Silver category are weighing between 31kg and 36kg. Each of them will be sold for N60,000.

“Those in the Gold category weigh between 37kg and 43kg and they will be go for N70,000each .

“Those that are in the Platinum category weigh between 44kg and 50kg and each of them will sell for N80, 000,” Mr. Omidiran said.

He said the company had gone into partnership with some online stores to help market the products.

“In a bid to enhance our marketing strategies, we have gone into partner with varying online stores through our website www. selemafarmfresh.com.

Mr. Omidiran said aside the rams, they also have goats, cattle as well as condiments such as fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers for sale and can be found on the website.

NAN reports that the project was part of the Osun State Government’s Rural Enterprise and Agricultural Programme (O’REAP) meant to boost the rearing and selling of livestock in the state (NAN)