Eid-il-Kabir: Osun announces free train from Lagos to Osogbo

Goodluck Jonathan train

The Government of Osun State has declared a free train ride from Lagos to Osogbo for citizens returning home for the 2017 eid-il-kabir celebrations.

A statement by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives, Ismail Jayeoba-Alagbada, on Sunday said the gesture was in “furtherance of Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s commitment to the welfare of the ordinary people who deserve this form of support from the government.”

He said the free train is expected to move from Lagos twice to Osogbo and will operate only one trip for the post-sallah return journey.

“The first train moves from Lagos on Wednesday August 30th, 2017 at exactly 10am from the Iddo Terminus, Lagos enroute our usual Ikeja, through Ogun and Oyo State to end the journey in Osogbo,” the statement said.

“Another one leaves at the same time on Thursday August 31st, 2017 through the same route down to Osogbo.

“After the eid-il-kabir celebration, the train leaves Osogbo on Sunday September 3rd, 2017 for Lagos. This we have concluded as the plan for this year’s eid-il-kabir festival.”

Mr. Jayeoba-Alagbada expressed the hope that the free train provided by the government would give Osun indigenes in particular the opportunity to return home in order to savour the joy of the festival with their relatives.

“This is one of the social protection projects of the Aregbesola administration and since we commenced this more than six years ago, we have not looked back,” he said.

“Even in the face of very harsh financial constraints, we have strived to keep this offer going convinced that it has offered great opportunities for our people and helped their finances as well.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.