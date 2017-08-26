30 kings to be crowned in Ibadan

Related News

Ibadan, capital of Oyo state will witness the biggest coronation event in its history on Sunday as Gov. Abiola Ajimobi will crown 30 kings in one fell swoop.

The coronation will take place at the historic Mapo Hall.

The 30 are among the 32 recommended by the Akintunde Boade-led Judicial Panel on the review of the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

On Friday, secretary to the government presented letters to some of the new monarchs at a ceremony held at the historic House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Ibadan.

The governor had on May 19 inaugurated the panel based on several requests received by the state government.

The panel on Aug. 18 submitted its report, recommending that 11 Olubadan High Chiefs and 21 Baales be allowed wear the beaded crown in Ibadan.

Those who received the letters were nine high chiefs of the Olubadan-in-Council and 21 other local chiefs, known as baales who were elevated to obaship status in line with the government white paper.

Apart from Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor and Osi-Olubadan of Ibadanland, as well as two deceased members, eight other high chiefs were on hand to receive their conferment letters.

Among those who received the letters amidst jubilation were Oba Lekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunleyin, the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, Osi -Balogun of Ibadanland and Oba Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa-Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Others were Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi, the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, Ashipa-Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Amidu Ajibade, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Oba Kolawole Adegbola, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

According to the letter dated Aug. 25, 2017 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunesan, the new titles takes immediate effect.

The letter stated that the title qualifies the new obas to wear the royal beaded crown, with the High Chiefs to be addressed as Royal Majesty while the baales would be addressed as Royal Highness.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, it added, would henceforth be addressed as Imperial Majesty.

“The government rested its powers of the confirmation of the Obaship title on section 28(I) Cap. Vol. 1 of the Chiefs Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000, ’’ it said.

NAN reports that among the baales promoted to obaship status are Oniroko of Iroko, Onikereku of Ikereku, Olodo of Olodo, Alaba of Abanla, Onilagun of Lagun and Elegbeda of Egbeda.

Others are Alakaran of Akanran, Alajia of Ajia, Onido of Iddo, Alawotan of Awontan, Onijaye of Ijaye, Alakufo of Akufo, Olofa-Igbo of offa Igbo, Oloke of Okelade-Akin, Olugbon of Ile-Igbon and Ologburo of Ogburo.

(NAN)