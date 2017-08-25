‎Ex-Governor Daniel accuses Kashamu of sending assassins after him

Gbenga Daniel; Photo credits: Tribune
Gbenga Daniel; Photo credits: Tribune

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, on Friday petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, alleging attempt on his life by a Nigerian senator, Buruji Kashamu.

According to the petitioner, some domestic and security aides were physically assaulted, but no one died in the incident, which occurred on Thursday around 9:13 p.m.

The politician blamed Mr. Kashamu for the alleged incident, which he said occurred at his residence in the Abuja neighbourhood of Maitama.

But Mr. Kashamu has denied the allegations, castigating Mr. Daniel as an “irresponsible” politician desperate for political relevance.

The police could not immediately comment on the claims Friday evening.

Abuja police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told PREMIUM TIMES he had not been briefed about the incident, promising to ‘revert upon internal inquiries.’

The former governor said his alleged assailants knew he was in Abuja for theinauguration of a new caretaker committee for troubled Ogun Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Wednesday, but “they didn’t know he had left on Thursday morning for Ibadan where the party’s national executive welcomed new defectors.”‎

Mr. Daniel linked the alleged incident to Mr. Kashamu, who has been his political rival for years. In the petition, he also listed perceived transgressions carried out against him by Mr Kashamu.

Mr. Kashamu’s spokesperson, Austin Oniyorkor, denied the allegations on behalf of his principal, Friday evening.

“It’s shocking and laughable,” Mr. Oniyorkor told PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone.

“That OGD would just wake up and level all these allegations without any shred of evidence shows his hallucinatory state of mind.”

Mr. Oniyorkor said the former governor failed to “heed acceptable procedures, even if his claims were true.”

“Even if there was an attempt on his life, what any responsible person would do is to report to the authorities to investigate the incident.

“But OGD has become the accuser, the investigator and the judge in his own case,” he said.

The spokesperson said Mr. Daniel is “fuming because he’s no longer viable in contemporary Nigerian politics.”

He added that Mr. Kashamu has no history of violence.

“He is looking for someone to drag along with him in his fall into political oblivion.

“It’s a matter of public record that Senator Kashamu does not have any history of violence, whatsoever. It was during OGD era that the whole of Ogun State was under siege of violence and politically-motivated killings,” he said.

Mr. Daniel is the latest politician from Ogun State to level assassination claims against Mr. Kashamu, who has evaded extradition to the United States on drugs charges for years.

A similar claim against him by Oladipo Adebutu, a serving federal lawmaker, is still pending at the Federal High Court.

Ogun State senator, Buruji Kashamu [Photo Credit: CBS News]

Read the full petition by Mr. Daniel below

The Inspector General of Police,

Police Headquarters,

Louis Edet House,

Abuja.

Attention of IBRAHIM IDRIS

Dear sir,

Re: Assassination Attempt on my Person; Main Suspect, Senator Buruji Kashamu

THE INCIDENT:

Date: Thursday 24th Aug 2017

Time; 9.13pm, Eye witness account

Location: My residence in Maitama, Abuja.

5 hefty men, 2 of them in Military fatigue, 3 others in Black clothes approached the gate honking that the gate be opened.

The gateman peeped through the pedestrian gate asking for their identity and mission, they refused to wind down. Gateman then opened the Pedestrian gate to further inquire innocently.

They asked for his boss “OGD” (that was the acronym from my full name, Otunba Gbenga Daniel) and he told them I was not at home.

The five men instantly alighted from the car and pushed the gateman forcefully into the compound and started beating him saying he was lying and that they had information that I was at home.

They thereafter asked him how many Policemen were in the house and he told them five (5) men. They further asked him to show them where the Policemen were. He led them into the Boys Quarters and they found one of the Policemen lying down and they asked for his service gun. He told them it is not with him, they then pushed him into the toilet and locked him there. They returned to the Gatekeeper and told him to start showing them around the house where the other Policemen were, while insisting that they have accurate information that “OGD” is in Abuja, and at home. They spotted one of the workers at home and they nearly killed him believing he could be one of the Policemen.

Meanwhile, the Police that was locked in the toilet luckily had his gun kept in that toilet. He took his gun, went through the ceiling and landed in another main toilet that was not locked and started firing his gun. That was when they took to their heels and escaped. They were said to be carrying pistols or shotguns while one of them who carried a bigger gun stood watch at the gate as the operation lasted. Nothing was removed from the house.

They reportedly came in a black Camry and the 6th person was said to be the Driver who stayed put in the car on standby.

THE MAIN SUSPECT:

It is public knowledge that there is no love lost between Senator Kashamu and I.

In the last 8 years that we disagreed politically he has not stopped maligning my character in every way possible. On one occasion, he confessed publicly and wrote in National newspapers (copy attached) saying that he spent over three billion naira (N3b) to destabilize and destroy my administration, using his own words.

On another occasion he gathered some fake documents and sought for people who can lie on oath that I killed students and sucked their blood; with all manner of fictions on sundry issues  and got these published in various online news medium that I stole campaign funds!!!

All these I took in my strides as part of the price for participating in government and politics, including the spurious EFCC charges promoted by the current government in Ogun State.

On several other occasions, he has boasted in the company of his friends that he will not rest until he sees my end.

This renewed offensive was as a result of the recent Supreme court ruling placing his own faction at a disadvantage and ending the reign of his control over the State Executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun state, which were all secured through various controversial court orders without any democratic process whatsoever.

It is Kashamu’s belief that I was the brain behind his loss of power and relevance in Ogun State PDP (the main source of milking innocent political aspirants), and he felt I must be brought down by all means.

This much he stated in an online publication on 24/08/17 (copy attached).

It is true that I have been in Abuja two days ago to solidarize with the new State Caretaker committee for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State sworn in on Wednesday 23/08/17, a day before the incident.

It is also true that I slept in my house in Abuja on Wednesday 23/08/17, But Senator Kashamu’s informant did not know I left Abuja on Thursday 24/08/17 afternoon (the day of the incident), with Senator Ahmed Makarfi and others to Ibadan on a peace mission to the Oyo State PDP from where I travelled to Ekiti. It was en route to Ekiti last night that this sad incidence was reported to me. The matter have since been reported to the Police authorities.

MY PRAYER;

The reason of this petition is

* to alert the Police authorities about the evil intention of Senator Buruji Kashamu towards my person and request for additional Security protection.

* to inform the Nigeria Police and security agencies on the need and to appreciate that Buruji Kashamu should be put under security watch list and strict surveillance.

*to inform the state, my family and friends that I have not done any deal with any person that remains unfulfilled in my life, and also that I  have not been able to condescend to some of the dastardly acts and ways of Buruji Kashamu as a matter of principle and in case anything untowards happen to me, the prime suspect is Buruji Kashamu.

This is my first and only petition against anyone in my entire life and I don’t intend to go into any gutter swipes or despicable war of words with anyone. I can only hope that one is not provoked to review this position.

With best Regards

Otunba Engr Gbenga Daniel, FNSE FNAEng

Governor Ogun State 2003-2011

  • Adeyemi Juwon

    If their is anyone​ known for blackmailing and sending out false information, it is OGD.
    Anytime he’s trying to gain relevance, he alleges and my advise for him to stop this latest character assassination Against Senator kashamu.

  • Adeyemi Juwon

    You were once very close to Daniel; can you tellus what really transpired between you two that ended your friendship?

    I was just not close to Gbenga Daniel; I was very close to him. I was the only local government chairman that sat in his Asoludero Caucus. There were instances when the then deputy governor came to me and asked me to help her get something from the governor. I was the one that wrote OGD’s manifesto for second term and the phrase ‘Agenda for a Secure Future’ was my coinage. I thought we were going to work together to create a better environment for indigenes of Ogun State. I monitored the Internet for him for feedback but unknown to me he didn’t like it because some of the comments people were making about his administration. I later realised that the man had another game plane; he wanted to be worshipped.Daniel sees himself as god and he wanted to be told sweet things. As a trained journalist who was mentored by the likes Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and other notable people I can’t but speak the truth. I documented my position and my views and I sent them to him. I had to protest when itcame to the issue of local government allocation deduction. The state government account is just a transit point to the local government account for which we even pay bank charges. My monthly allocation was N70milion but the governor gave me N33milion and I had a salary of about 26milion to pay. I wrote a letter of protest and he said it had to continue like that for a while.They said they were deducting that money to pay primary school teachers on our behalf. Willthe Federal Government take its own allocation and say it is helping to pay secondary school teachers since they are removing from our allocation to pay primary school teachers? I did a staff audit of salary of primary school teachers in my place and it was18million, I went back to them and told them that if they want to deduct from my account, they should not deduct more than N18milion and give me the balance. All the chairmen were complaining about illegal deduction from their allocation but it was only the chairman of Remo North and I that wrote a protest letter to that effect. When it was unbearable at a point all of us rejected our allocation cheque in October 2009. The Ijebu-Ife incident happened months after we wrote the protest letter. It was the then ALGON (Association of Local Government of Nigeria) chairman who told me to write because of my relationship with Daniel.Daniel knows I will never lie and I told them to ask the ALGON chairman who then was the chairman of Remo North Local Government, Pastor John Obafemi, I even told them to ask him to swear with the Bible since he was a pastor, but rather than do that he employed all means to get rid of me. From November 2009 till the end of the tenure in May 2011, he was giving all the local government councils in the state equal allocation. He also felt that the Omo Ilu foundation was founded to hijack power from him though the founder then was even carrying out some philanthropic acts in Daniel’s name. I went to Daniel one Tuesday in November 2009 and told him that he can’t continue to fight with everybody because people were complaining about him. He foughtIyabo Obasanjo and her father, he fought Dimeji Bankole and his father, he fought with Jubril Martins-Kuye, Buruji Kashamu, Lekan Mustapha, Sule Onabiyi and Alake of Egbaland.I reminded him that he needed to sheath his sword, as we needed to win the 2011 general elections. I also told him that posterity would not forgive me if I did not tell him the truth. Initially, he was touched but in the cause of talking something happened to him and he said, ‘Tunde I will not want to call you a bastard’. He started operating his phone that I should come and check some text messages by Erastus Akingbola, Bode George and Mike Adenuga where they addressed him as ‘Your Excellency Sir’. He now told me that who is Buruji Kashamu who only addresses him as Your Excellency without including sir. At that point in time, I gave up because it had turned to an ego issue. These are some of the fundamental issues that made me part ways with him. He actually perfected his plans after having tried severally to bribe my councilors by illegally removing me as the council chairman despite court order which stated that my suspension was illegal. We have recorded audiovisual tapebacking the Ijebu-Ife incident that led to the killing of the late Omolodun.Despite the court order, Daniel in his illegality dissolved our local government cabinet. When he did that people said I am his friend and we can settle ourselves but what happened when he locked up the State House of Assembly for nine months and nothing happened. He dissolved another local government before mine and nothing was done. He was running the state with N13bilion overdraft. I have put all these at the back of my mind and I have leftit for posterity. With all Amosun have been saying since he came on board, I have been vindicated. I have pursued Daniel enough. I petitioned EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission). Am I an EFCC personnel or policeman to go and arrest him? I thank Godthat I not only spoke up, I shouted against Daniel when he was committing atrocities in Ogun State.

    Extract from: Ambassador Oladunjoye interview