Why I shunned governors meeting with Buhari – Fayose

Governor ayo fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said that he could not abandon a planned event to attend an ‘impromptu’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor was apparently reacting to insinuations that he shunned Friday’s meeting between the president and some governors.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Fayose said he received the invitation to the meeting with the president, while preparation for his traditional installation as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti was in top gear adding that “he could not have abandoned his guests for an impromptu meeting with the president.”

“For those insinuating that I shunned the president’s meeting with governors, I didn’t. I had my installation as Apesin of Ado Ekiti slated for today.

“Guests were already in Ekiti since yesterday for the chieftaincy title installation before I received notice of the meeting with the President.

“There was no how I could have abandoned the people here in Ado Ekiti for the impromptu meeting with the President,’’ Mr. Fayose said in the tweets.

Apart from meeting with the state governors, Mr. Buhari also met with the leadership of the two major parties, APC and PDP, behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, and the caretaker chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi.

Other APC members who were at the meeting include the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Muiz Banire, Olorunnimbe Mamora, Tony Momoh, former senate president, Ken Nnamani, amongst others.

Those from the PDP were Ben Obi and other members of the caretaker committee.

Mr. Fayose, a governor from the opposition PDP is a fierce critic of the APC-led federal government.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • aisha ani

    Something just ain’t right about the headline.

  • U.A.S.

    @aisha ani what could that be?

  • OGK

    I thought this motormouth says he is brave and could face anyone. The meeting with Buhari would have afforded him the opportunity to raise his so-called ‘voice of opposition’ in front of the president.

  • Frank Bassey

    That is ok. First thing first.

  • Musa M. Dantsoho

    Your Excellency, why missed the opportunity of proving to your ignorant supporters, a liar you are?

    • Riot50000

      sharap, almajiri moderfhocker
      your ignorant people are setting back the Clocks of the rest of Nigeria.
      We do not want to live with your God damned retarded, backward, ignorant Monkeys any more.
      You are too PRIMITIVE to run a society.
      50 years later, all your brothers have done is steal nigeria’s funds and keep nigeria the lughing stock of the entire world.
      You cant rule, you cant LEAD , get out of the way.
      Nigeria is not your personal property

  • Riot50000

    FAYOSE, A TRUE LEADER.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Gomina Gomina Perooo, emeritus gomina, na lie you dey lie, na fear and shame make you no show up for the meeting with our PRESIDENT BUHARI. CHEI CONIMAN DIE CONIMAN BURY AM. OLODOOOO.

  • Rick Eson

    He is a lippy coward.

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    I personally find it difficult to understand Mr. Fayose’s pathological hatred of President Buhari. I don’t know what President Buhari did to Fayose, personally, to warrant this hatred. This is not politics. Fayose has taken the game too far. For that, I despise the man.