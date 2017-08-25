Osun marks creation anniversary with prayers

Related News

Osun State has concluded plans to organise prayers at mosques and churches on Friday and Sunday to mark its 26th creation anniversary which comes up on Sunday, August 27.

The state was created in 1991 from part of the old Oyo State.

The Governor of the State, Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Adelani Baderinwa, urged all mosques and churches to offer special prayers for the state using their Jumat and Sunday services.

“The need for the special prayers is to underscore the goodness of God to the people and environment of Osun since it was created,” the statement said.

According to it, it is not only the inspiration of the governor that can make massive and rapid developments witnessed in the state possible, but that of God.

“It is particularly heart-warming that the Aregbesola administration has taken Osun to the front lines of real development which will bring rosy future,” it further read.

“The special prayer is thus meant to further seek the face of God for the protection and wellbeing of the people of the state and for more development, progress and peace of the state.”

Mr. Aregbesola thanked all the people of the state for their support and cooperation and solicited the collective efforts of residents and people of the state towards realising the dream of its founding fathers.