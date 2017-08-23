Ogun Traditional Rulers Vow To Use Spiritual Means To Find Killers Of Colleague

Related News

The Ogun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Wednesday said it would employ spiritual means to bring to justice the killers of its member in Yewa area of the state.

The burnt remains of the traditional ruler of Owo community in Yewa South Local Government Area, Patrick Fasinu, was found on July 26 on a highway through which he was returning to his palace after a meeting of the council in Ilaro.

Addressing a press conference to give an update on the development, the Chairman of the State Council of Obas, Kehinde Olugbenle, said traditional measures were being taken to support security agencies in fishing out the killers.

All the traditional rulers from the zone attended the press conference. They recalled that the deceased offered the closing prayers at their meeting after which he met his gruesome end.

The paramount ruler of Yewaland, who was represented by the Olu of Imasai, Gbedebo Oni, said the council would not disclose how far it has gone in its efforts to net the killers.

He described the assassination as one that should not be allowed to go without being resolved.

“This is a silent war against the institution of traditional rulers in the country which must not be condoned by the law enforcement agencies and the government,” he said.

The Onijoun of Ijoun, Rasak Adewusi, said the incident was especially sad because the area is known to be the most peaceful in Ogun State.

Mr. Adewusi recalled that a traditional ruler had also been assassinated at Igbogila Yewa in 2011 and the killers were yet to be found.

The Olofin Ado-Odo, Abdul-Lateef Akanni, said the deceased was his neighbour.

“Olowo was a jovial person. I want to appeal to security agents to look into the matter effectively,” he said.

He called on the government to provide security for traditional rulers to avert recurrence of such incident.