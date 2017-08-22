Ondo council workers march, demand autonomy for local govts

Related News

The members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, across Ondo State staged a rally in Akure on Tuesday to attract support for autonomy for local councils.

The employees, who came from the 18 local government areas in their thousands, marched through the streets of Arakale and Oyemekun with placards inscribed with messages calling for a constitutional provision for the autonomy of the councils.

Many state governors, including those from the Southwest, are against autonomy for local governments, as they insist that the local government should remain a creation of the states.

The Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, had always advanced the position that only two tiers of government should be recognised, namely, the federal and state governments, while the councils remain administrative arms of their respective states.

The Ondo State House of Assembly voted against local government autonomy in the last constitutional amendment exercise, resulting in a protest by NULGE, which vowed to ensure that its members voted out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP government in the governorship election.

The current APC government in Ondo has not clearly stated where it stands on the matter.

The council workers on Tuesday also marched to the Ondo State House of Assembly, which would be voting on the clause included in the draft constitution amendment bill when it is sent to the states for their input.

The National Assembly already passed the amendment for local government autonomy. At least 24 state assemblies must also approve of it for it to become law,

The rally was backed by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Congress, TUC and the Judiciary Staff of Nigeria Ondo State chapters.

The leaders of NULGE also used the opportunity to lobby members of the assembly to obtain support in endorsing the autonomy clause.

Speaking at the assembly, the National President of NULGE, Ibrahim Khaleel, said the rally became imperative to keep the lawmakers abreast of the development before the bill was transmitted to them for ratification.

Mr. Khaleel, who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of NULGE, Emmanuel Fashe, said granting local government autonomy would go a long way to checkmate corruption in the country while local governments would be empowered politically and financially.

“Local government autonomy is not about local government staff alone but it is about Nigerians, it is about equal participation and even distribution of our wealth to the grassroots populace,” he said.

He appealed to the lawmakers not to oppose the bill, adding that some lawmakers at the National Assembly who once kicked against local government autonomy in their various states had turned around to become advocates of the bill.

In his response, the Speaker of the Ondo House of Assembly, David Oleyelogun, commended the NULGE leadership and stressed the need for a functional local government system.

Mr. Oleyelogun who was represented by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Olamide George said the lawmakers would look into the request.

“We all need to embrace local government autonomy to give us enabling environment for development and these agitations must be a collective effort and we shall stand by you to achieve this agitation.”

The autonomy for local governments has always been a contentious issue in Nigeria with its proponents arguing that development can only get to the grassroots only when the councils are allowed to function freely.

However, state governors over the years have not shown any disposition to support this demand any time soon.