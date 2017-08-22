Ibadan-based broadcaster accused of murder granted N2 million bail

An Oyo State High Court on Tuesday granted bail to an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, and four others accused of the murder of a teenager.

Justice M.I. Sule granted each defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Mr. Sule said one of the sureties must be a civil servant on Grade Level 14 while the other must be a business man.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the case was first heard at an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court on August 1.

It was, however, transferred to the high court as the magistrates’ court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Mr. Hamzat, 37; Idowu Ibrahim, 27; Mohammed Bashir, 31; Taiwo Olaronke, 23; and Yusuf Ajisafe, 23, were all arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, Sunday Fatola, told the court that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit murder.

Mr. Fatola alleged that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of one Peter, 17, by inflicting an injury on his head and body.

He said Peter, who had been an inmate at a home owned by the Make a Future Alive Initiative, an NGO owned by Mr. Hamzat, was found dead at the home.

Mr. Fatola said the alleged offences were committed on July 21 at about 4. a.m. at the home at Oremeji Agugu, Ibadan.

He said the offences contravened Sections 324 and 316 and were punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The plea of the defendants was not taken by the court.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.