Ekiti deputy governor promoted to professor

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Sunday congratulated the state’s deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola, on his elevation to the rank of a professor.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the deputy governor was last week appointed a professor in Building Technology by the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife.

The appointment was backdated to 2012.

He had been a lecturer for no less than 20 years before venturing into partisan politics and was, subsequently, made the deputy governor of Ekiti, his home state.

The speaker of the Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Stephen Gbadamosi, described the honour as well-deserved, thanking God for making the him reach the zenith of his academic career.

He described the deputy governor as a purposeful and hard-working person who had shown his principal, Ayo Fayose and all his allies that he was dependable at all times.

Mr. Oluwawole said; “As the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, I, on behalf of my family, the entire members of the House of Assembly and its staff, feel happy to congratulate the deputy governor over this well-deserved honour done to him

“I, particularly, hail his sense of purpose. He is a man of many parts and he has proven that he is a dependable partner in all fronts and at all times.

“He has always displayed outstanding scholarship, and so, this professorship did not come as a surprise to us

“Those of us that are his associates have always been proud of his academic prowess,’’ he said.

Mr. Oluwawole urged the deputy governor to continue to rededicate himself to the service of the Ekiti and Nigeria.

(NAN)