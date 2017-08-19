AD vows to reclaim Osun, South West

Related News

The Vice Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Osun State, Najeem Alabelewe, has said the party would be victorious in the forthcoming gubernatorial election set for 2018 in the state.

Mr. Alabelewe also gave assurances that the AD will recapture lost territories of the party in the Southwest now controlled by the All Peoples, Congress, APC and Peoples Democratic, PDP.

The vice-chairman, in a statement issued after the presentation of the state’s party’s gubernatorial aspirant, Femi Kehinde, to notable elders and sons of the state during the week, said that the party will soon reclaim its lost glory.

“Alliance for Democracy is alive and not dead and buried neither was the party a metamorphosis of the of Action Congress of Nigeria or APC, neither was there a transformation of any party,” he stated.

While admitting that the past leadership of the AD may have erred particularly as it concerns entering into agreements that never favored the party or the Yoruba states, Mr. Alabelewe said that is behind the AD now as they brace up for a better future.

“Truly there was a mass exodus of a majority of our party faithful to Tinubu’s Action Congress Nigeria but that does not necessarily translate to the death of Alliance for Democracy.’’ Alabelewe stated

“I must confess that we may have erred in allowing some people to foster their selfish interest and use the party for personal aggrandizement but now we had since humbled ourselves well enough to retrace our steps to the basic, our root as the true Progressives, letting people realise that they have been deceived. This we will achieve by recapturing Osun first in 2018 and subsequently return the South West to its original glorious state.”

In its resurgence bid, the AD said it had made conscious efforts in picking a credible candidate for the next year’s polls in Osun.

Femi Kehinde is a practising lawyer of over three decades and a former member of the House of Representative between 1993 to 2003 representing Iwo Federal Constituency (Osun West senatorial district).